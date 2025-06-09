Rawal responded to one such fan on social media who called him the "hero" of the franchise and pleaded with him to reprise the role in Hera Pheri 3.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has left fans disheartened after confirming his exit from the beloved Hera Pheri franchise. It's been nearly a month since he announced his decision to step away from the iconic role of Baburao, a character that became a fan favorite over the years.

Despite his decision, fans have been continuously urging him to return. On Monday, June 9, Rawal responded to one such fan on social media who called him the "hero" of the franchise and pleaded with him to reprise the role in Hera Pheri 3.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge Paresh Rawal to reconsider his decision and be a part of Hera Pheri 3. The fan wrote, “Sir please think once again to join HERA PHERI movie. You are the hero of this movie (sic).”

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025

Responding to the heartfelt request, the 70-year-old actor humbly replied, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri,” along with a red heart and folded hands emoji, making it clear that he sees the film as a team effort rather than a solo show.

While Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty are confirmed to return in Hera Pheri 3, the big question remains — who will step into the iconic role of Baburao after Paresh Rawal's exit? The makers haven’t revealed any replacement yet, leaving fans anxious and hopeful for a possible twist or surprise announcement.

Earlier, Akshay's legal team had claimed that the actor’s exit caused significant disruptions, including financial losses related to the cast, crew, logistics, and trailer shoot. Responding to the same, the senior actor’s lawyers noted, “First they accepted the monies but later unfortunately sent an untenable notice to our client when knowingly nothing was and is ready including no story and cloud over the title: so there can never be any loss. I hope they would accept this reality and move on from our client (sic)”.As the actors’ legal teams take the matter forward, the fate of the franchise hangs by a thin thread.

