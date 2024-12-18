Mukesh Khanna expressed surprise that it took Sonakshi Sinha so long to respond to his comment.

Sonakshi Sinha recently responded to Mukesh Khanna after he blamed her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her inability to answer a question about the Ramayana on KBC in 2019. In a new interview with News9, the veteran actor clarified that his comment never meant any harm.

Mukesh Khanna expressed surprise that it took Sonakshi Sinha so long to respond to his comment. He said, "I am surprised she took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising her by taking her name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign her or her father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him."

He added, "My intention was to react to today’s generation, called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on Youtube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me of her which I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters."

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11, where she was asked a question about the Ramayana—specifically, who Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti for—but she failed to answer correctly. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna pointed fingers at Shatrughan Sinha, suggesting that he had not taught his daughter about the Ramayana. Sonakshi then took to Instagram to respond, hitting back at Mukesh Khanna for questioning her upbringing.

Mukesh, who played Shaktimaan, was speaking to the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan on why his desi superhero must be revived for the current generation. He said, "I think kids today need the guidance of Shaktimaan more than the kids of the 1970s. Today’s kids are being sidetracked by the internet. They roam around with girlfriends and boyfriends, and eventually, they won’t even remember their grandparents’ names. One girl couldn’t even answer for whom God Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti."

When Kannan asked him directly if he was referring to Sonakshi, the veteran actor added, "Yes, and this happened despite her being the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha. Her brothers name are Luv and Kush. People were angry that Sonakshi didn’t know this, but I would say it’s not her fault—it’s her father’s fault. Why didn’t they teach their children this? Why did they become so modern? If I were Shaktimaan today, I would make kids sit down and teach them about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma."

On Monday night, Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note in which she slammed Khanna. She wrote, "Dear Sir Mukesh Khanna Ji, I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

"Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the Sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself. If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi, if he can even forgive Ravana after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison...not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family. And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me...please remember, it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha", she concluded.