'Theek se karna mera remake' tells Tabu to 'Shehzada' star Kartik Aaryan

Headlines

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

INDIA alliance, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

Mukesh Ambani’s tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

Mukesh Ambani’s tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Theek se karna mera remake' tells Tabu to 'Shehzada' star Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan dropped a selfie with the filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who is directing ‘Shehzada’, on his Instagram handle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kartik Aaryan, who has been sharing pictures from the set, recently completed a shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. On Monday, the actor received special instruction from Tabu who starred in the original Telugu film titled 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Kartik dropped a selfie with the filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who is directing ‘Shehzada’, on his Instagram handle. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Lovely working with The Ro One.” In the comments section, Tabu mentioned, “Theek se karna mera remake.” To this Kartik replied, “Aapka hai isliye aur bhi zyaada pyaara hai.”

Kartik Aryan on December 19 had posted a picture with ‘Shehzada’ co-actor Kriti Sanon. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai !! #Shehzada.” After noticing the caption, Kriti wrote, “Wattt??? Haha.. You know thats a lie !! And u know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai.”

On the work front, Tabu and Kartik will be seen together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', along with actor Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, also stars actor Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada' will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. (With inputs from ANI)

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE