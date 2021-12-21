'Theek se karna mera remake' tells Tabu to 'Shehzada' star Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan dropped a selfie with the filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who is directing ‘Shehzada’, on his Instagram handle.

Kartik Aaryan, who has been sharing pictures from the set, recently completed a shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. On Monday, the actor received special instruction from Tabu who starred in the original Telugu film titled 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Kartik dropped a selfie with the filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who is directing ‘Shehzada’, on his Instagram handle. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Lovely working with The Ro One.” In the comments section, Tabu mentioned, “Theek se karna mera remake.” To this Kartik replied, “Aapka hai isliye aur bhi zyaada pyaara hai.”

Kartik Aryan on December 19 had posted a picture with ‘Shehzada’ co-actor Kriti Sanon. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai !! #Shehzada.” After noticing the caption, Kriti wrote, “Wattt??? Haha.. You know thats a lie !! And u know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai.”

On the work front, Tabu and Kartik will be seen together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', along with actor Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, also stars actor Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada' will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. (With inputs from ANI)