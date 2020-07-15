Theatrical 'star system' is dead, will have to go to existing OTT platforms: Shekhar Kapur

Since the lockdown, no film has been released in theatres in India. However, many filmmakers have opted for the digital release of their films and a few of them have already been made to the small screens too. There are a few films which are waiting to hit the big screens as they are indeed the crowd puller. Among them is Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Though the film release date has not been announced yet, it's being reported that it will hit the screens in Diwali.

Now, filmmaker-actor Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter page and gave his thought on big movies waiting for theatrical release. He tweeted, "Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around the first weeks business of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead."

He further wrote, "Stars will have to go to existing OTT platform or stream films themselves through their apps. Technology is quite simple."

Shekhar shared the actual fear people face by writing, "The fear is that films meant for the big screen will never be as effective on small screens like TV, Video or phone."

A while back, he wrote about the importance of content and related it to one of his directorial, blockbuster Mr India. Kapur tweeted, "99% of the ardent fans of #MrIndia have never seen Mr India on the big screen. And continue to enjoy it on smaller screens."

He concluded, "It's the content that matters!"