'Theatre aao, aukaat dikhao': David Dhawan takes a dig at OTT stars, says they are scared of...

David Dhawan says real appreciation and validation come from theatres.

David Dhawan, recently, made a bold statement on actors working on OTT platforms and took a dog at them. He stated that anyone can work on OTT platforms and challenged these actors, saying that if they believed they were truly talented, they should prove it by acting in theatrical films.

While proving his point, David pointed out that while releasing a project online might be easier without any set benchmarks, the real challenge is facing the audience in theatres and awaiting their verdict. In a conversation with Arbaaz Khan, Dhawan was asked if he felt cinema had lost its charm because of OTT platforms. Dhawan immediately replied, "I tell this to every actor. Why do you want to play so safe with OTT where you don't even know how much a project has worked? Theatre mein aao, apni aukaat dikhao tum."

He added, "These actors are scared. They will not do a theatre film. They are scared of the bloody media. I remember the claps and cheers that the dialogues in our films would get in theatres. There's nothing like it."

"Real appreciation and validation come from theatres. Anyone can do OTT. There's a safety mesh over there," he concluded.

David Dhawan also talked about his Varun Dhawan's journey and made some shocking revelations about his debut film Student of the Year. He recalled the time when Karan Johar flew Varun and his co-star Sidharth Malhotra to Goa for a photo shoot for their debut film.

He said that Varun was unhappy about sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra. He appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s show The Invincibles Series and said, “He was studying abroad; he came back. We never talked about films. All of a sudden he approached Karan Johar and assisted him for My Name is Khan. The cinematographer, Ravi K Chandran, noticed him mouthing dialogues and told Karan, you must watch this boy. One day, Karan comes home and tells me he wants to launch him.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.