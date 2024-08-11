'Theatre aao, aukaat dikhao': David Dhawan takes a dig at OTT stars, says they are scared of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement

Vinesh Phogat's explanation for weight gain at Paris Olympics revealed in court

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Signs, symptoms on face and skin that indicate kidney issues

Signs, symptoms on face and skin that indicate kidney issues

Why is Apple’s logo half-bitten?

Why is Apple’s logo half-bitten?

10 mesmerizing images of Carina Nebula captured by NASA

10 mesmerizing images of Carina Nebula captured by NASA

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Theatre aao, aukaat dikhao': David Dhawan takes a dig at OTT stars, says they are scared of...

David Dhawan says real appreciation and validation come from theatres.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 08:23 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Theatre aao, aukaat dikhao': David Dhawan takes a dig at OTT stars, says they are scared of...
David Dhawan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

David Dhawan, recently, made a bold statement on actors working on OTT platforms and took a dog at them. He stated that anyone can work on OTT platforms and challenged these actors, saying that if they believed they were truly talented, they should prove it by acting in theatrical films.

While proving his point, David pointed out that while releasing a project online might be easier without any set benchmarks, the real challenge is facing the audience in theatres and awaiting their verdict. In a conversation with Arbaaz Khan, Dhawan was asked if he felt cinema had lost its charm because of OTT platforms. Dhawan immediately replied, "I tell this to every actor. Why do you want to play so safe with OTT where you don't even know how much a project has worked? Theatre mein aao, apni aukaat dikhao tum."

He added, "These actors are scared. They will not do a theatre film. They are scared of the bloody media. I remember the claps and cheers that the dialogues in our films would get in theatres. There's nothing like it."

"Real appreciation and validation come from theatres. Anyone can do OTT. There's a safety mesh over there," he concluded. 

David Dhawan also talked about his Varun Dhawan's journey and made some shocking revelations about his debut film Student of the Year. He recalled the time when Karan Johar flew Varun and his co-star Sidharth Malhotra to Goa for a photo shoot for their debut film. 

He said that Varun was unhappy about sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra. He appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s show The Invincibles Series and said, “He was studying abroad; he came back. We never talked about films. All of a sudden he approached Karan Johar and assisted him for My Name is Khan. The cinematographer, Ravi K Chandran, noticed him mouthing dialogues and told Karan, you must watch this boy. One day, Karan comes home and tells me he wants to launch him.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 31105 on Amazon, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 31105 on Amazon, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement