'The Zoya Factor': Sonam K Ahuja is the goddess of luck with helmet, bat and sneakers in the new poster

On Wednesday, Sonam K Ahuja revealed that she will be sharing a new update on her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. The actor wrote on Instagram, "Ye lucky nahi, khud luck hai! Bringing you India’s lucky charm, shubh ghadi dekhte hi! This is not lucky but luck itself is here! All will be revealed tomorrow! Get ready to meet India’s lucky charm!". Today, she once again gave a reminder by writing, "The time is set for the big reveal of India’s lucky charm! I’m feeling lucky, are you?"

Now, finally, the official poster of The Zoya Factor is out and in it, Sonam is seen donning the look of an Indian Goddess with a helmet in one hand and a cricket bat in other. She is also sporting a pair of sneakers. She completed her look with a blue saree, gold jewellery and a long floral garland.

Sonam wrote on Instagram, "Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms"

Check it out below:

Talking about The Zoya Factor, the film stars Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead opposite Sonam and Sanjay Kapoor as her onscreen father. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

In the film, Sonam plays the role of an advertising executive while Dulquer will be seen as the captain of the Indian cricket team.