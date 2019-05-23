'The Zoya Factor': Sonam K Ahuja-Dulquer Salmaan twin in denim jacket in the new poster; new release date announced

dulquer salmaan, aarti shetty, abhishek sharma, anuja chauhan, fox star studios, Pooja Shetty Deora, Sonam Kapoor, The Zoya Factor

Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. In the film, DQ will be seen playing the role of the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, while Sonam will be seen as an executive in an advertising agency. Initially, The Zoya Factor was planned to release on April 5, 2019.

After that, the makers announced that the film will release on June 14, 2019. Now, Sonam took to her social media pages and unveiled the new poster for the film. In the poster, Sonam and Dulquer are seen twinning in a denim jacket while they look at each other with attitude. While the title The Zoya Factor is shown with 'nimbu mirchi' and bails of the stump. The film will now hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

Sonam tweeted the poster stating, "We're back after the strategic timeout Catch #TheZoyaFactor in cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @dulQuer, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms"

The reason behind the postponing of The Zoya Factor is the upcoming World Cup 2019. Talking about it, a source stated to Mid Day, "One of the reasons the film is being postponed is because there is post-production work left. But the driving factor here is the timing."

The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty Deora and Aarti Shetty.