The word 'sexy' is used frequently today but I was questioned: Karisma Kapoor recalls 1994 song controversy

Karisma Kapoor recently spoke about one of her popular songs 'Sexy Sexy sexy mujhe log bole'. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she mentioned that the word sexy is used at the drop of a hat today but she was questioned about the song when it released back in 1994.

Talking about her song, Karisma told Pinkvilla, "When I did the song 'Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole', today the word sexy is used at a drop of a hat. Actresses today are wearing tiny shorts or bikini tops and that time I was fairly covered. But still, it was made huge deal ki ‘ye kaisa gaana hai’."

"I remember I was so young, I had bruised knees and elbows doing those difficult steps in the song thinking people will appreciate it and they’ll love my dance. Yes, people appreciated the talent side, but a lot of views were like, ‘what are these wordings’. And eventually, the song’s wordings were even changed but today the song is everywhere," the actress recollected about the song's controversy.

"A lot of people were like she looks like her dad and she will never make it. People used to say that. And for a young girl and a teenager, to be hearing that and trying to work hard and be focused and dedicated, there were these kinds of comments coming. But touchwood I proved them wrong," she added.

Karisma Kapoor is making her web debut with 'Motherhood'. The actress was recently seen at a screening which was also attended by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and mother Babita.