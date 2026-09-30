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The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah films takes Bihar by storm, fans leaves footwear outside halls, offfer thekua in screening

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The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah films takes Bihar by storm, fans leaves footwear outside halls, offfer thekua in screening

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's The Vvaan has caused a stir in Bihar, as we can see audiences taking off their shoes before entering the cinema hall. A woman dressed in traditional Chhath attire is distributing thekua.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 08:57 PM IST

The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah films takes Bihar by storm, fans leaves footwear outside halls, offfer thekua in screening
A still from The Vvaan, a woman in Bihar cinema (Image source: Twitter, screengrab)
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Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's The Vvaan has surprised the trade and audience. The fantasy folklore drama has stunned the trade analysts, and the film has got special admiration from tier-2 and tier-3. Now, as per the latest viral videos, the public of Bihar is smitten by The Vvaan. There are videos where we see audiences taking off their shoes before entering the cinema hall. A woman dressed in traditional Chhath attire is distributing thekua. The Vvaan is based on a 400-year-old Vvan Devi temple in Bihar and was released on September 25.

How The Vvaan has caused a stir in Bihar

In a video recorded at Cine Galaxy, the iconic cinema hall in Muzaffarpur, viewers were seen leaving their shoes outside the auditorium before entering, as a mark of respect. The Chhathi Maiya connection, the tradition of Chhat Puja, attracted the audience, especially in Bihar, who have a connection; their culture represented in a mainstream commercial Hindi entertainer has found a strong relevance among the masses.

Watch the reactions 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dear Crush (@thedearcrush)

Ever since the makers of The Vvaan released the song Chhathi Maiya, sung by the late Padma Bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha, it has become a rage among the masses. Viral footage across social media shows audiences reacting with visible emotion as Sinha's voice echoes through halls.

The Vvaan box office collection till now

Released in cinemas on September 26, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected a net of Rs 6 crore across 7,162 shows on Tuesday. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 53.45 crore and total India net collections to Rs 44.85 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 50 lakhs on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4.50 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of The Vvaan stands at Rs 57.95 crore.

Also read: Sparsh Shrivastava admits he exists due to OTT, reacts to VIBE failure, hopes for turnaround like Hanuman Ansh: 'Abhi bhi picture...' | Exclusive

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