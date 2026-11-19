Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer fantasy thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 20. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film blends Indian folklore, mythology and supernatural elements.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest was released in cinemas on September 25. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, best known for his work on the popular Panchayat series, the film blends Indian folklore, mythology and supernatural elements to tell a story revolving around a mysterious forest and the deity believed to protect it. The Sidharth and Tamannaah-starrer is now heading to streaming, giving audiences an opportunity to watch its supernatural mystery from the comfort of their homes. Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed that the film will premiere on its platform on November 20, 2026.

When and where to watch The Vvaan on OTT

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 20. The streaming platform announced the digital premiere date on Thursday as it shared an exclusive trailer on its social media handles with the caption, "When faith and force of the forest come together #TheVvaanOnPrime, Nov 20."

What is The Vvaan about?

The story follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), an atheist and civil engineer from Mumbai who returns to his ancestral village of Devanchal in Bihar with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia), during Chhath Puja. Their visit brings them face-to-face with the village's deep-rooted beliefs surrounding Dev Van, a sacred forest believed to be protected by Van Devi. According to local traditions, nobody is allowed to enter the forest after sunset.

Rishi, however, dismisses these beliefs as superstition. When a road construction project threatens the forest and he ventures into the woods to rescue his nephew, he encounters mysterious supernatural forces that challenge his rational outlook. As he begins uncovering the secrets of the forest, Rishi discovers a deeper connection between his destiny, an ancient warrior and the divine powers protecting the village. The film combines elements of Indian folklore, faith, reincarnation and supernatural fantasy.

when faith and force of the forest come together #TheVvaanOnPrime, Nov 20 @SidMalhotra @tamannaahspeaks @WhoSunilGrover @ManishPaul03 #ShwetaTiwari @soniiannup #ShobhaKapoor @EktaaRKapoor @ArunabhKumar @nirajkothari #DeepakMishra #VimalDoshi @dopmanuanand #JanviGill #ShreyJhawar #AnirudhSharma @balajimotionpic @TheViralFever @1111Production3 @ZeeMusicCompany — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 18, 2026

The Vvaan cast and crew details

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Sulabha Arya in pivotal roles. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and Anandeshwar Dwivedi and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.

The Vvaan 2 announced

On the occasion of Chhath Puja on November 16, the makers have announced a sequel titled The Vvaan 2. "Following the success of The Vvaan, Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF have announced The Vvaan 2, signalling the beginning of a cinematic universe – The World of Vvaan. With The Vvaan2, the ambition is to move beyond a sequel and work towards building an entirely new universe – one rooted in the folklore, fantasy, and storytelling possibilities introduced in the first film", the statement read.

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