The Vvaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah film is wild rollercoaster ride, convincingly blending folklore with drama

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's The Vvaan isn't just a half-baked fantasy adventure but a convincing, entertaining ride, fueled by impressive writing.

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Starring: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari

Runtime: 136 mins (2 hr 16 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Vvaan synopsis

Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), an atheist, stays away from his family with his love, Mamta (Tamannaah). However, destiny calls Rishi back to his roots at Devanchal. Soon, Rishi discovers his arrival has a bigger reason: to protect Maa Van Devi's temple and forest against the inexplicable dark force. Will Rishi succeed in his true motive? Will he go to extremes to protect her, while fighting against his own family? Will Rishi surrender to Van Devi, or succumb to darkness? These answers form the premise of The Vvaan.

First thoughts on The Vvaan

A village blessed by a mystic force. A man who is the chosen one by the Daivi Shakti, destined to end the atrocities, protect people, and enlighten them about the force. This one-liner sounds so similar to Kantara, doesn't it? That's exactly what I was thinking about the film before watching it. I stepped into the cinema with little to no expectations. I thought The Vvaan would be a rip-off of Rishab Shetty's iconic blockbuster, a desperate attempt to cash in on people's sentiments. However, I have to admit, by the interval, the character, the world, and the plot convinced me and had my attention. The Vvaan isn't just a half-baked fantasy adventure, but an entertaining ride, fueled by impressive writing. Of course, it has shortcomings, and we'll discuss at strech below.

What works for The Vvaan?

The biggest strength of the film is the writing, which is from the house of TVF. Writers Arunabh Kumar and Anandeshwar Dwivedi excel in exploring regional folklore and a forbidden forest with sheer conviction. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra understood the assignment and did pretty well for his first major Bollywood directorial. The first half has some hilarious moments that are woven seamlessly into the narrative. There is a balance and blend between the mythology, dharma, and modern-day crises. The characters look relatable, especially Sidharth, a young guy who refuses to believe in blind faith and often gets into loggerheads with his family, while struggling to make ends meet. The film has a fresh approach to storytelling, which is on par with Stree (2018). The backdrop of Chhathi Maiya and Chhat Puja adds more value and local flavour to the film.

The performances that make The Vvaan enjoyable

No matter how good your script is, you need talent to bring the words alive. The Vvaan also works because of the impressive performances by the primary cast. Sidharth Malhotra, to my surprise, actually did well. At some points, notably during emotional, confrontational moments, Sidharth performed above expectations. However, his act has limitations, and we'll come to that. Tamannaah, the ultimate beauty, was a scene-stealer for me. Whenever she appears on the screen, I couldn't take my eyes off her, even if Sidharth is saying something dramatic.

Tamannaah isn't just a goddess of oomph and charm, but also a stellar performer. She emotes a variety of emotions throughout convincingly. Maniesh Paul is a valuable addition, contributing the most to making the film funny, and doesn't look OTT, like he did in the last few films (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, JugJugg Jeyo). Sunil Grover springs a big surprise. He isn't there just to crack jokes, but to elevate the drama. Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni also make their mark amply felt.

What doesn't work for The Vvaan?

When you have a folklore adapted for a modern-day narrative, it falls into predictable tropes, and The Vvaan also suffers from the same. The second half is comparatively weak, predictable, and a bit sluggish as well. Sunil is good in drama, but he lacks the body language or physicality his character demands, especially in the second half (don't want to give away spoilers). Sidharth's big twist at the climax lacks uniqueness and was too easy to guess. Also, in action scenes, rather than being expressive, Sidharth looks stone-faced and robotic. Being the lead, he isn't the strongest asset of the film, and that's a problem itself. The music is also average, and nothing stands out except Chhathi Maiya.

Overall verdict

The Vvaan is an enjoyable ride, with a few hiccups. It is made with a vision of bringing the stories of the heartland with a twist, which makes it a worthy big-screen experience.