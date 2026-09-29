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The Vvaan box office collection Day 4: Despite drop of 63%, Sidharth Malhotra DEFEATS The Avengers, surprisingly earns...

This is the least expected fact anyone would have imagined, but yes, on Monday, Siddharth Malhotra's The Vvaan earned more than Avengers Endgame: Encore.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 08:37 AM IST

The Vvaan box office collection Day 4: Despite drop of 63%, Sidharth Malhotra DEFEATS The Avengers, surprisingly earns...
Posters of Avengers Endgame: Encore, The Vvaan (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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The Vvaan box office collection Day 4: It seems like Sidharth Malhotra is walking towards his first big theatrical hit post-COVID. His latest release, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, is surprising trade pundits and even naysayers. The film took a decent opening, showed good growth, and on Monday, it faced a major drop, yet earned more than an established Hollywood juggernaut. This would be the least expected fact by anyone, but The Vvaan has scored better than Avengers Endgame: Encore. The Vvaan has earned its audience, and it's performing with full force in the interiors of India. This further proves that reviews don't make or break films, but the audience does. 

How much did The Vvaan earn on Monday? 

As Sacnilk reported, on its 4th day (Monday), The Vvaan showed a drop of 63.4% from Sunday's Rs 14.35 crore, and earned a net of Rs 5.25 crore from 7,012 shows. The total India gross collections of the film are Rs 46.35 Cr and net collections are Rs 38.85 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 50 lakhs on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 50.35 crore.

How did The Vvaan defeat The Avengers? 

When it comes to comparison, on Monday, Avengers Endgame: Encore earned a net of Rs 2.35 crore from 3,633 shows. Till now, the total India gross collections are Rs 29.65 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 24.80 crore so far. The Vvaan had a better occupancy (19.63%) than Avengers' re-release (12.43%), and is racing ahead in net and gross collections. 

What lies ahead for The Vvaan? 

Sadly, The Vvaan has only one week to dominate the screens. Next week, October 2, Ajay Devgn will storm into cinemas with his Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film has immense buzz, and it's expected to take one of the best openings of 2026. It will be interesting to see how The Vvaan will withstand the "Force" of Ajay's Drishyam 3.

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