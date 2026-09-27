The Vvaan box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra to score his first hit after 10 years? Film shows 40% growth on Saturday, earns...

The Vvaan might have gotten mixed reviews from critics, but the audience has accepted the fantasy drama. After taking an unexpected opening, the film showed 40% growth on Saturday

The Vvaan box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah-starrer The Vvaan might have gotten mixed reviews from critics, but the audience has accepted the fantasy drama. After taking an unexpected opening, the film showed 40% growth on Saturday, clearly conveying the masses' acceptance of the film. Based on a folklore, The Vvaan has a blend of supernatural mystery thriller, set in a modern-day narrative. The film has earned its place among the audience, and it's marching toward becoming Sidharth Malhotra's first big commercial hit after the gap of 10 years. The latest box office figure is out, and it's more than a sigh of relief for Malhotra and his fans.

How much did The Vvaan earn on Saturday?

As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected a net of Rs 11.25 Cr from 6,887 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 22.90 Cr, while total India net collections are Rs 19.25 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 2, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 2.25 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 25.15 crore. When it comes to occupancy, the average occupancy on Saturday was 38.54%, with 16.54% in the morning shows, 38.38% in the afternoon shows, 38.92% in the evening shows, and 54.92% in the night shows.

What lies ahead for The Vvaan?

As per Taran Adarsh, The Vvaan has found a huge acceptance in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres. Meanwhile, the urban centres have also shown better occupancy on Saturday, which is a positive sign. The trade expert predicted that on Sunday the film will score in double digits, and the film will have a Rs 33 crore opening weekend.

Also read: The Vvaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah film is wild rollercoaster ride, convincingly blending folklore with drama

What was Sidharth Malhotra's last big hit?

In the past few years, Sidharth Malhotra has been struggling at the box office. His biggest hit was Shershaah, which was an OTT release. When it comes to theatrical success, Sidharth's last blockbuster was Ek Villain (2014). Can The Vvaan beat Ek Villain? Only time will tell.