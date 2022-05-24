The Voice of ANEK: Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer drop powerful, upbeat track by Sunidhi Chauhan

Credit: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

On Tuesday, the makers of Anek, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, released a special rap song from the film. The film which also stars Andrea Kevichusa in the lead role is set to release in cinemas on May 27

The track titled The Voice of ANEK, has been performed by versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and the lyrics and music are given by Shakeel Azmi and Anurag Saikia, respectively. The music video of the song features Sunidhi Chauhan and actress Andrea Kevichusa.

Talking about her experience of filming the newly released track Andrea Kevichusa said, "It was a great experience as this is the first music video I have been in. With the voice of Sunidhi, the song has become even more powerful and upbeat."

Talking about the same, director Anubhav Sinha said, "`The voice of ANEK` is a musical rendition of the messaging of the film. It is Hindustan Ki Awaz. Sunidhi has delivered the song with full power. Her energy has made the song establish the idea of the film."

The trailer of the film Anek, a political action thriller set in North East India, has received immense love from the audience waiting for the film to hit the theatres on May 27.

Talking about the overwhelming response to the film's trailer, Ayushmann says, “When we set out to make Anek, Anubhav sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians. We are so diverse, different, and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? Anek intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me.”

“I have always hunted for clutter-breaking content and Anek rests at the top of the pile for me. I’m delighted with the response to the trailer of Anek. It has struck a chord in the hearts of Indians and I couldn’t be happier. The fact that people pan India are voicing the need for unity and inclusivity after watching the trailer of Anek is enough validation for me as an artiste", adds the National Award-winning actor. (With inputs from IANS)