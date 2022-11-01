Search icon
The Virgin Tree: Palak Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh team up in Sanjay Dutt's production

The upcoming horror-comedy is co-produced by Sanjay Dutt with producer Deepak Mukut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

The Virgin Tree
Sanjay Dutt is all set to make you laugh and bring fear with his new film titled The Virgin Tree. In the horror-comedy drama, Sanjay will be seen sharing screen space with Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan and Beyounick.
 
Apart from starring in the film, Sanjay is also producing it with Deepak Mukut`s Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with a brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead."
 
Watch the announcement teaser
 
"Sanjay Dutt is a cinema legacy. In him, I have found someone who aligns with me my own creative vision. The Virgin tree is a movie that I truly believe has all the elements of being an out-and-out entertainer. Its rib-tickling humour coupled with chills is such a perfect script. My association with Dutt makes this an even more special experience. I can`t wait for everyone to watch the film we have envisioned. It`s a cracker of a story that ensures the audience has a great time at the movies," Deepak Mukut added. Sidhaant Sachdev has been roped in to direct The Virgin Tree.
 
 
This year, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera. Mouni Roy impressed the masses with Brahmastra. Sunny Singh will next be seen with Prabhas in Adipurush, slated for the 2023 release. 
