The true story behind Athiya Shetty's viral 'haldi ceremony' pic from wedding with KL Rahul

A viral pic claiming to be from Athiya Shetty's haldi ceremony is doing the round on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

The true story behind Athiya Shetty's viral 'haldi ceremony' pic from wedding with KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty is tying the knot with KL Rahul in Khandala

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are tying the knot today (January 23) in Khandala. The wedding ceremony began in the afternoon at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in the Maharashtra town. Soon after, a picture of Athiya Shetty seemingly in her haldi ceremony as a woman applied haldi to her ceeks. As fan clubs and other accounts began sharing the picture, many realised the woman applying haldi to Athiya was not her mother. Here is the story behind the viral picture.

The picture shows Athiya, dressed like a bride in ethnic with a flower in her hair. There is wedding décor of marigold flowers behind her and a number of women can be seen as well. A woman is seen applying mehndi to her face as Athiya blushes. The picture is not doctored or edited but it is also not from Athiya and Rahul’s wedding. The picture is from Athiya’s 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

The debamitra Biswal film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite Athiya and this picture is part of the scene where the two characters’ pre-wedding festivities are taking place. The woman in the picture is actress Navni Parihar, who played Athiya’s mother in the film. The comedy drama followed a 36-year-old man marrying a much younger woman whose main focus is to settle abroad. The film did not work at the box office. The film was also the last time Athiya was seen on screen. She has worked in three other films, including a cameo in Nawabzaade.

Athiya, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and sister of Ahan Shetty, has been dating cricketer KL Rahul for several years now. Rahul, an opening batter and wicketkeeper, is one of the key members of the Indian cricket team. The wedding, which is taking place in Khandala, is expected to be attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood and cricketing world, including the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, MS Dhoni and others.

First-image
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
