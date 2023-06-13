Kajol takes all important decisions at home? Here’s what Ajay Devgn has to say

Ajay Devgn says this when asked if Kajol takes all important decisions at home

Kajol Is all set to essay the role of a lawyer in his upcoming web series The Trial which is co-produced by Ajay Devgn. Recently, during the promotional event, the actress was asked a ‘personal question’ and Ajay Devgn’s reply left everyone in splits.

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Ajay Devgn and Kajol attending the trailer launch event for the actress’ upcoming web series The Trial. During the media interaction, Ajay Devgn was asked if Kajol takes all the important decisions in the house in real life, to which the actress replied, “Bilkul nahi, jawaab mein de deti hoon. Bilkul nahi! (Absolutely no. I will answer it for him, absolutely no!).”

Ajay Devgn who was seated next to the actress further added, “Apki shaadi ho gayi? (Are you married?)" which made everyone in the room burst into laughter. "Toh is sawaal ka jawab aap bhi de sakte ho... jis ki shaadi hui he sab sakte he. Swaal ka jawaab ek hi hoga. Sabka unanimously ek hi jawaab hoga (This question can be answered by anyone who is married...who is here now. The answer will be the same for every single one, unanimously.)”

Helmed by Suparn S. Varma and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, The Trial stars Kajol who is going to essay the role of a housewife named Noyonika Sengupta, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. The courtroom drama is an Indian adaptation of the CBS series The Good Wife and also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the movie Maidaan which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Abhinay Raj Singh among others in key roles. Helmed by Amit Sharma, the movie is a biographical film based on the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and was scheduled to release on June 23 but got postponed.

Read Runway 34 star Ajay Devgn reveals why he decided to marry Kajol