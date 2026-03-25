The Terror Report: The Sabarmati Report sequel to focus on PoK, Operation Sindoor; Shershaah-fame Vishnu Varadhan to direct

Described as a fact-based political thriller, The Terror Report will draw from the devastating terror attacks against India and the nation's hard and crushing response. It is the spiritual sequel to the 2024 political drama The Sabarmati Report featuring Vikrant Massey.

Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment have joined hands with journalist Sudhir Chaudhary's Essprit Productions for The Terror Report, a high-octane political thriller that will delve into terror attacks on Indian soil and the country's response to them. The announcement video was shared with the caption, "From PoK to Operation Sindoor, The truth is bigger than you think. This time it’s Fiercer, Bolder & Stronger - The Terror Report."

The film will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan, known for his 2021 biographical war drama Shershaah, based on the Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra martyred in the Kargil War. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the film won over the hearts of the audiences and critics, and was released directly on Amazon Prime Video

Described as a fact-based thriller, The Terror Report will draw from the devastating terror attacks against India and the nation's hard and crushing response. The film will serve as a sequel to The Sabarmati Report and expand the canvas to bare the continuing, unfinished story of India's war against cross-border terror. Blending investigative intrigue, intelligence operations, and deep human stories, the political action thriller delves into the most recent, tragic and defining moments shaping the country's modern security landscape.

The collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment brings together two creative powerhouses, along with Chaudhary's deep insight into national news and Vishnu Varadhan's proven ability to translate real events into powerful, compelling cinema. The Terror Report is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Chaudhary.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Rashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, was released in 2024. It revolved around the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident in 2002. A total of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat on the morning of February 27 2002.

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