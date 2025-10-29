FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

The Taj Story: Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Paresh Rawal film, makers say 'we don't want to provoke...'

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court against The Taj Story, alleging that it distorts historical facts and could potentially disrupt communal harmony.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 06:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Taj Story: Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Paresh Rawal film, makers say 'we don't want to provoke...'
The Taj Story controversy
The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, slammed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the upcoming film The Taj Story. Calling it an unnecessary attempt to interfere with artistic freedom, the court dismissed the plea and backed the film's release. A source exclusively told IANS that the court stated creative expression cannot be curtailed without substantial grounds. 

In the latest update, the Delhi High Court has refused to urgently list a PIL filed to stall or regulate the release of the film The Taj Story. The petitioner had sought an immediate hearing, claiming that the movie might allegedly misrepresent historical facts and disrupt communal harmony ahead of its nationwide release on October 31. However, the court declined the request for urgent intervention, stating that the matter would be addressed in due course following the regular procedure.

Responding to the allegations, director Tushar Amrish Goel said, "The Taj Story is not built on imagination or hearsay, or some fictional stories. It is the result of six months of extensive research done by our team, consultations, and verified historical references. Also, the respected Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) examined every detail and gave the approval to the film only after being fully satisfied with the its authenticity. Our intent was never to provoke or create communal tension, but to present a researched perspective that encourages informed discussion. I deeply respect the Delhi High Court’s decision to stand with the film and uphold the spirit of creative freedom. Cinema should remain a space for truth, research, and fearless storytelling."

Producer CA Suresh Jha added, "All the allegations and the PIL filed against The Taj Story are completely baseless. We have made this film with full honesty, responsibility, and respect for our history. Our only aim is to bring the real story to the world, one that sparks curiosity, dialogue, and pride, not division."

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court against The Taj Story, alleging that it distorts historical facts and could potentially disrupt communal harmony. The petition, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas and BJP Leader Rajnish Singh, urges the Central government and the CBFC to re-examine the certification granted to the film. The plea contends that The Taj Story draws from speculative theories and demands the inclusion of disclaimers and restrictions to prevent public unrest, particularly in Agra.

The Taj Story features Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. The film is scheduled for nationwide release on October 31.

READ | India's highest-rated film on IMDb Top 250 was made in just Rs 20 crore; not 3 Idiots, Lagaan, RRR, Sholay, Andhadhun

