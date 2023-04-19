The Song of Scorpions trailer: Irrfan Khan steals the show in final film, dark tale of revenge; fans say 'gone too soon'

Irrfan Khan in The Song of Scorpions

The trailer for the much-delayed film The Song of Scorpions was released by its makers on Wednesday afternoon. The film, which was screened at Locarno Film Festival in 2017, has never been released in India. It also marks the final film appearance of Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020. The trailer was widely praised by fans, many of whom said they would watch it just for him.

The film tells the story of the legend of scorpion singers in Rajasthan, tribals who are believed to possess the power of curing people affected by scorpion venom by singing to them. Golshifteh Farahani is introduced in the trailer as Nooran, who is learning this art from her grandmother (Waheeda Rehman). Aadam (Irrfan), a camel trader falls for her and they get married. However, something occurs that sets Nooran down a spiral of treachery and she loses her voice. What follows is a dark, twisted tale of ‘love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song’.

The trailer received praise from fans soon after it was shared on social media. Irrfan’s son Baabil also shared it from his accouint, as did several friends and former colleagues of the late actor. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “We will always miss Irrfan Khan.” Another commented, “What a talent he was. Gone too soon.” Many said they now wanted to watch a film in theatres after long. “Let’s make this a superhit,” wrote one.

Directed by Anup Singh, The Song of Scorpions also stars Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. The film had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on August 9, 2017. The few critics who saw it at the premiere, praised the film, calling it ‘gorgeous to look at’. Now, six years later, it is finally releasing in India. The film will release on April 28.