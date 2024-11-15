BOLLYWOOD
The Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial mostly appealed to netizens who called it a ‘heart-wrenching’ retelling of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy on screen.
Vikrant Massey-headlined The Sabarmati Report arrived in theatres today, November 15, 2024, and so are the early reviews on social media platforms. A section of the audience took to their respective X(formerly known as Twitter) handles to share their first reactions after watching the thriller drama. The Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial mostly appealed to netizens who called it a ‘heartwrenching’ retelling of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy on screen. Some felt that it “is an important film that demands attention and respect”. However, there were a few social media users who found it a ‘tedious watch’ except for Vikrant’s powerful performance.
An X user wrote, “This isn’t just another film—it’s an emotional punch in the gut. #TheSabarmatiReport lays bare the lies & ugly tactics surrounding the Godhra tragedy. This is the kind of film you won’t forget. #TheSabarmatiReportReview.” The second X user wrote, “Unarguably, the greatest film of 2024. Gut-wrenching, slap on the wrist ‐ a reminder to NEVER FORGIVE, NEVER FORGET. The snakes are still out, breathing, living amongst us. Brave of #VikrantMassey to take up this subject that was stifled. #TheSabarmatiReport.”
The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant as a journalist who strives to uncover concealed facts about the Godhra train tragedy. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Disappointed by the film, a user said, “The Sabarmati Report fails to do justice to the Godhra case - a missed opportunity. Why do filmmakers often dilute the harsh truth in favour of a so-called 'neutral narrative'? Truth deserves courage, not compromise.” Another added, “Instead of being a well researched Docudrama, it ends being a Propaगंदा film. It tries too much, tries to be funny, gives a lecture about Hindi and Patriotism, tries to woo Hindu audience but ends being a tedious watch.”
However, The Sabarmati Report mostly received positive reviews on X. Responding to the positive response, producer Ektaa R Kapoor tweeted, “Honored and humbled by the response to #TheSabarmatiReport Your love inspires us to keep creating meaningful cinema.” Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, the film aims to offer a fresh perspective on the tragedy that deeply affected countless lives.
Studd Muffyn Life Presents Berberine: A Natural Powerhouse Tackling India's Metabolic Health Crisis
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: What is the prize money for this iconic fight?
The Sabarmati Report X Review: Vikrant Massey's film will 'break your heart and open your eyes' say netizens
Tara Sutaria REACTS amid dating rumours with Arunoday Singh: 'To be in love…'
'Your Sena is just Uddhav Sena...' Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Uddhav Thackeray during election rally
SEBI launches enquiry into alleged irregularities in Piramal's acquisition of DHFL loans, says report
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch boxing match live in India?
'This fight is..' This is the reason why Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during the weigh-in, check it here
'He will do...': Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun says his son Ayaan has shades of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character
CEO Kunal Shah to compete with Zerodha, Groww? CRED's subsidiary applies for stock broking license
Kavya Thapar shares her SHOCKING casting couch experience, says director told her 'if not one, you...'
'Any ex-boyfriend...': Salman Khan's viral statement on Aishwarya Rai's marriage amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours
Delhi air pollution: CM Atishi announces staggered working hours for govt workers amid 'severe' AQI
Russia continues attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Diljit Dosanjh says 'aandhi roke toh hum...' after Telangana govt bans him from singing songs on violence in Hyderabad
CBSE Date sheet 2025 to be released at...; when and how to check class 10, 12 timetable
This is world's most expensive nail polish costs more than 3 Mercedes, it's price is...
This Indian favourite has made it to the list of "50 best bean dishes" in the world
Despite ban on child marriage, viral video showing children in wedding attire draws criticism online, WATCH
UPPSC prelims 2024 exam date announced, examination to happen in two shifts, check details here
'The king is back': Ravi Shastri's fiery warning to Australia following Ricky Ponting's criticism of Virat Kohli
SA vs IND: Arshdeep Singh eyes Yuzvendra Chahal's all-time India record in T20Is
This woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, her connection with CSK star Dhoni is...
NBK 109 is titled Daaku Maharaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna impresses fans with deadly avatar: 'Jai Balayya'
Isha Ambani stuns in Giorgio Armani suit at Tira store launch in Mumbai
Swiggy's IPO debut: Company unlocks Rs 90000000000 worth of ESOPs, over 500 employees to join 'crorepati' club
Haryana's buffalo Anmol, a viral sensation who is worth ten Mercedes-Benz, enjoys lavish..., know story here
Dehradun: 6 youngsters dead, 1 in critical condition after car rams into truck, know here what happened
'Life has...': Malaika Arora's cryptic post on 'unplanned moments' goes viral after Arjun Kapoor confirms he's single
'I am officially done': This Bigg Boss 18 contestant's girlfriend announces BREAKUP, leaves fans in shock
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT affordable packs for Jio users: Get 10 GB data for just Rs...
'We have redone...': Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin to go on floors in 2025, producer reveals new details
'Those whom no one cares for, Modi worships them': PM Modi in Bihar rally
Meet man, India's richest IAS officer with Rs 8.9 crore net worth, once got into trouble over sunglasses, he is...
LoP Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on PM Modi in Jharkhand's Godda, accuses him of 'serving interests of billionaires'
Meet IIT-JEE topper with 355 marks out of 360 in JEE Advanced from IIT Delhi zone, his father works at Mukesh Ambani's..
'Ghar par banaa...': Amid affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara, celebrates Gurpurab by..
New 700 km long expressway to be built in Uttar Pradesh, will connect Purvanchal to West UP, travel time will be...
'Madhubi Buch scandal is not just insider trading, its...': LoP Rahul Gandhi steps up his attack on SEBI Chairperson
Rajat Dalal changes timeline of Bigg Boss 18 house with special nomination powers, betrays Karan Veer, Kashish by...
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters, new RRTS corridor to connect Gurugram with Greater Noida, details here
Meet Indian genius, who had difficult childhood, started business with just Rs 50000, is richest homeopath doctor
THIS Rs 23 crore buffalo lives luxurious life, eats dry fruits worth Rs 1500 daily, his semen is sold at...
Congress targets PM Modi's Jamui visit, asks why hasn't Bihar been granted special category status
At 1600 AQI, THIS is world's most polluted city, not Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Beijing, it is...
Bhavana Pandey makes shocking statement about Karan Johar, calls him 'provocative': 'Pehle aag lagao, fir...'
Bodoland lottery result November 15: Assam state lucky draw result today; know how to check winners list, ticket number
Meet actress who worked as sweeper, did superhit film with Shah Rukh, took up acting after Madhuri Dixit..., earns Rs..
Navrattan Green Crete: Game-changer in eco-friendly cement technology, excelling across all concrete grades
Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice ahead of Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad; singer gets strict warning not to....
'Had one night stand with...': Maheep Kapoor REVEALS she was 'dead drunk' when she met Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor
What is GRAP Stage 3, action plan implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution?
Sri Lanka Elections 2024: President Anura Dissanayake's party wins majority in general election
Haryana govt has implemented sub classification of Scheduled Castes for job quota
New Zealand’s youngest MP performs ‘haka’, rips up copy of bill in parliament, watch viral video
'What do you know about marriage': Abhishek Bachchan's new video goes viral amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Amid Champions Trophy row, India emerges top contender to host 2025 tournament if…
Amitabh Bachchan does amazing Taekwondo move on KBC 16 sets, fans wonder if he is really 82
Shillong Teer Results November 15, 2024: Check updates on winning numbers
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shares his 'life changing experience': 'It's nice once to...'
Boxing legend Mike Tyson slaps YouTuber Jake Paul during final staredown, watch viral video
7 companies led by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani
Bigg Boss 18 'ladla' Vivian Dsena compares himself with Sidharth Shukla, gets trolled; netizens say, 'kaha Raja Bhoj...'
Shahid Afridi's BIG appeal to BCCI amid Champions Trophy crisis, says. 'If countries once...'
Kerala lottery TODAY November 15: Nirmal NR-406 Friday lucky draw result to be OUT at 3 PM, check full winners list
Meet man, IIT Delhi alumnus, who built multi-crore company using Rs 8 lakh from his savings, he is...
Donald Trump picks anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as US Health Secretary
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy calls India’s transition to 5-day workweek disappointing: 'Was disappointed when...'
Manipur violence: AFSPA reimposed in 6 police station areas including troubled Jiribam
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR engulfed in thick smog, AQI in 'severe' category
Is Elon Musk buying McDonald's after Donald Trump's win? Here's what we know so far
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live streaming: When and where to watch much-anticipated fight
Anushka Sharma laughs hard on Ranbir Kapoor's cringe 'sher' in viral video but gets annoyed after he...
Meet man who has rented Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor's luxurious Mumbai apartment for Rs 20 lakh a month, he is...
Meet woman, who left law and music to become IAS, cleared UPSC exam in second attempt without coaching, got AIR...
Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan reacted to Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan grooving to ‘Pardesiya’ in viral video
US takes immigration issue 'incredibly seriously': State Dept amid visa delays
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check state-wise list here
Beaver moon 2024 today: All you need to know about 2024's last supermoon
Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra posts Rs 4082 crore profit in 3 months, market cap climbs to Rs...
Meet Prerna Singh, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who cracked NEET-UG, her score was...
Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, one of the world's most powerful women, who runs Rs 318000 crore company, she is from...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while doing full time job, secured AIR 3, now she is...
Viral video: Little girl wins heart with adorable dance to Janhvi Kapoor’s 'chuttamalle' song, watch
IND vs SA, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match
IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
This actor is villain in Suriya's Kanguva 2; it's not Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt; his brother is superstar..
DNA TV Show: UP govt agrees to single-day exam format for PSC prelims after massive protest of UPPSC aspirants
Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol film fails to beat Indian 2, Vettaiyan; earns Rs...
'With home workout': Woman drops from 71 kg to 52 kg, invites followers to take 7-day fitness challenge
'Der ho gayi...': Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic tweet amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours
Mohammed Shami to join Team India in Australia for Border Gavaskar Trophy? BCCI puts two conditions after...
'Are you feeling threatened?': Karan Johar asks Maheep Kapoor on Shalini Passi's popularity, WATCH her reply
Deepika Padukone shares bedroom secrets, reveals sleeping on Ranveer Singh's side in his absence: 'It's warmer and...'
'Are you broke?': Payal Rohatgi slams Rupali Ganguly for asking Rs 50 crore from stepdaughter, says 'it's karma when...'
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Big injury scare for India ahead of Australia Tests as star batter gets hit on elbow in nets
Kanguva ending explained: Suriya to now fight Bobby Deol's son, how Karthi's cameo perfectly sets up Kanguva 2
Delhi: All primary schools closed, classes shifted to online mode due to rising pollution levels
BIG trouble for Anil Ambani, criminal charges against his Rs 14422 crore company over...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer calls Singham Again team 'unfair' after the box office win