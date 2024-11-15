The Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial mostly appealed to netizens who called it a ‘heart-wrenching’ retelling of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy on screen.

Vikrant Massey-headlined The Sabarmati Report arrived in theatres today, November 15, 2024, and so are the early reviews on social media platforms. A section of the audience took to their respective X(formerly known as Twitter) handles to share their first reactions after watching the thriller drama. The Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial mostly appealed to netizens who called it a ‘heartwrenching’ retelling of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy on screen. Some felt that it “is an important film that demands attention and respect”. However, there were a few social media users who found it a ‘tedious watch’ except for Vikrant’s powerful performance.

An X user wrote, “This isn’t just another film—it’s an emotional punch in the gut. #TheSabarmatiReport lays bare the lies & ugly tactics surrounding the Godhra tragedy. This is the kind of film you won’t forget. #TheSabarmatiReportReview.” The second X user wrote, “Unarguably, the greatest film of 2024. Gut-wrenching, slap on the wrist ‐ a reminder to NEVER FORGIVE, NEVER FORGET. The snakes are still out, breathing, living amongst us. Brave of #VikrantMassey to take up this subject that was stifled. #TheSabarmatiReport.”

The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant as a journalist who strives to uncover concealed facts about the Godhra train tragedy. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Disappointed by the film, a user said, “The Sabarmati Report fails to do justice to the Godhra case - a missed opportunity. Why do filmmakers often dilute the harsh truth in favour of a so-called 'neutral narrative'? Truth deserves courage, not compromise.” Another added, “Instead of being a well researched Docudrama, it ends being a Propaगंदा film. It tries too much, tries to be funny, gives a lecture about Hindi and Patriotism, tries to woo Hindu audience but ends being a tedious watch.”

However, The Sabarmati Report mostly received positive reviews on X. Responding to the positive response, producer Ektaa R Kapoor tweeted, “Honored and humbled by the response to #TheSabarmatiReport Your love inspires us to keep creating meaningful cinema.” Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, the film aims to offer a fresh perspective on the tragedy that deeply affected countless lives.