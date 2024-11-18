The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident that happened in Gujarat in 2002.

Based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, The Sabarmati Report was released in the theatres on November 15. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the political thriller features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the leading roles. The film is struggling at the box office.

As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, The Sabarmati Report opened at just Rs 1.25 crore and collected Rs 2.1 crore on its second day. On its third day, as per the early estimates, the film earned Rs 3 crore taking the three-day total to Rs 6.35 crore net in India. In comparison, Vikrant Massey's last release 12th Fail had earned Rs 6.74 crore in its opening weekend. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial went on to become a sleeper hit and minted Rs 56 crore in India against its budget of Rs 15 crore.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the film The Sabarmati Report on Sunday, welcoming the factual depiction of the Godhra incident in which 59 people were killed. Modi took to his X handle and shared a cinegoer’s post praising the Vikrant Massey-starrer. The Prime Minister wrote, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out." PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat when the Godhra train burning incident had occurred.

A total of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat on the morning of February 27 2002. Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report attempts to showcase the real truth behind the horrific incident.

