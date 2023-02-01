Search icon
The Romantics trailer: Netflix docu-series celebrates Yash Chopra's legacy, to feature Aditya Chopra's first interview

The Romantics will feature Aditya Chopra's first on-camera interview. The four-part docu-series will release on February 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

The Romantics-Yash Chopra/Netflix India Twitter-File photo

The streaming giant Netflix is all set to bring its next documentary series titled The Romantics, which will celebrate the legacy of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films, one of the biggest production houses in India. Yash Chopra died at 80 in October 2012, a few days before the release of his last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Sharing the trailer of the four-part documentary series on its social media handles on Wednesday, February 1, Netflix India wrote, "Find someone who believes in you like he did in them. Celebrate the story of a storyteller who created magic over generations in #TheRomantics. Arriving on February 14".

What makes The Romantics one of the most awaited series is the fact that it will feature Aditya Chopra's first on-camera interview. The producer-director is an extremely private person who isn't seen at Bollywood parties or awards functions. His last interview was with a print magazine in 1995.

The star-packed series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through its existence, and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood and its leading stars a household name globally.

These stars include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranbir Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, and more. They will talk about their relationship with Yash Chopra and YRF, as seen in the trailer.

Netflix will globally release The Romantics on the occasion of Valentine's Day, i.e. on February 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the Father of Romance in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Chandni.

The series has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated Smriti Mundhra, who created Indian Matchmaking and directed episodes of Never Have I Ever. The late filmmaker's younger son Uday Chopra also serves as an Executive Producer, along with Mundhra and Jonathan Reiman.

