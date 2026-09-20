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The Revolutionaries, Sardar Udham, Made in India: How OTT has humanized Indian history without forfeiting, shadowing truth

The Revolutionaries, Sardar Udham: How OTT has humanized Indian history

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The Revolutionaries, Sardar Udham, Made in India: How OTT has humanized Indian history without forfeiting, shadowing truth

With The Revolutionaries, Sardar Udham, and Made in India: The Titan Story, Prime Video has cracked the code of showcasing history in the most humanised manner.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

The Revolutionaries, Sardar Udham, Made in India: How OTT has humanized Indian history without forfeiting, shadowing truth
Posters of Made in India: The Titan Story, The Revolutionaries, Sardar Udham (Image source: IMDb)
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Nikkhil Advani-directed period drama series, The Revolutionaries, premiered on September 11 and has left the masses and critics impressed. Inspired by historian Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the show explores the underground armed resistance that took shape after the 1857 revolt. With a dynamic ensemble cast featuring Bhuvan Bam (Rash Behari Bose), Rohit Saraf (Sachindra Nath Sanyal), Gurfateh Pirzada (Bagha Jatin), and Pratibha Ranta (Pratibha Lahiri), the series shows the human spirit behind historic names. Since its release, the show has earned praise from viewers and critics for steering clear of loud melodrama, choosing instead to focus on real emotion, quiet conviction, and grounded storytelling.

For the longest time, period pieces on Indian screens tended to swing between two extremes: either dry like a school textbook or overly dramatized for quick thrills. Nikhhil, along with Prime Video, cracked the code by showing real history through deep, everyday human emotions.

Here's the cast of The Revolutionaries with Zee

This evolution began with Sardar Udham (2021), where director Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal showed that true impact doesn't come from dramatic dialogue, but from the silent restraint of a decades-long grief. The film treated the past with patience, making the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy feel painfully personal rather than just a distant event. 

Also read: Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa RULES over Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Keemu, their films only earns...

Prime Video carried this exact maturity into corporate history with Made in India: A Titan Story (2026). Directed by Robbie Grewal, the show brought Xerxes Desai (Jim Sarbh) and J.R.D. Tata’s (Naseeruddin Shah) fight to build Titan into a relatable tale of optimism, self-doubt, and personal risk against endless red tape.

Now, with The Revolutionaries (2026), Prime Video has perfected this narrative style. Nikkhil Advani captures these iconic figures not as untouchable legends, but as young men and women in their twenties and people with fears, fierce friendships, and strong ideals. By tracing this journey from a martyr’s quiet grief to a team building a post-independence brand, and finally to young idealists fighting for freedom, Prime Video proves that history hits home hardest when you let the real human emotions lead the way.

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