The Revolutionaries: Maahiya song captures budding romance between Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta - Watch video

The Revolutionaries features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. The soothing romantic track Maahiya from the series is out now.

Amid the rebellion and intensity of The Revolutionaries, the latest song Maahiya brings a softer, more romantic dimension to the period drama. The song captures the budding romance between Sachindra Nath Sanyal, played by Rohit Saraf, and Pratibha Lahiri, portrayed by Pratibha Ranta. Choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, the music video unfolds against moonlit rooftops, where the pair share playful moments before breaking into an intimate dance. Presented by T-Series, the soothing track captures the warmth of finding that special person and the joy of having someone who becomes the centre of your world.

Composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, Maahiya features soulful vocals by Neeti Mohan and Tushar Joshi. Penned by Tolia Lavraj Singh and Gaurab Chakraborty, the song celebrates the woman at the heart of its story, with its lyrics expressing admiration, affection and the profound sense of companionship she brings into his life. Its gentle composition and easy-going arrangement further lend the track an intimate and uplifting quality.

Neeti Mohan talks about Maahiya

Speaking about the song, Neeti Mohan shares, "Maahiya is such a beautiful and soothing song, and I really loved the warmth that comes through in its melody and lyrics. What I particularly love is the way the song celebrates the woman he loves, making her the centre of every emotion and finding a beautiful way to tell her that she means everything to him. There is something very pure and effortless about that feeling, and Tushar and I had a lovely time bringing it to life. I hope listeners enjoy its soft, romantic energy and find their own beautiful moments of love in it."

What is The Revolutionaries about?

Created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is a high-octane period drama produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. Inspired by true events, the series explores the lesser-known story of India’s freedom struggle and is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta, the series features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The series premieres on Prime Video on September 11.

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