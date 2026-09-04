FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Gandhi meets tribal students protesting in Maharashtra: 'Stand with them in every fight'

Rahul Gandhi meets tribal students protesting in Maharashtra

The Revolutionaries: Maahiya song captures budding romance between Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta - Watch video

The Revolutionaries: Maahiya captures budding romance between Rohit & Pratibha

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Despite honest performances of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu; film fails to justify iconic series due to...

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Despite honest performances of Pankaj, Ali, Divyenndu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

The Revolutionaries: Maahiya song captures budding romance between Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta - Watch video

The Revolutionaries features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. The soothing romantic track Maahiya from the series is out now.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

The Revolutionaries: Maahiya song captures budding romance between Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta - Watch video
Maahiya song from The Revolutionaries
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Amid the rebellion and intensity of The Revolutionaries, the latest song Maahiya brings a softer, more romantic dimension to the period drama. The song captures the budding romance between Sachindra Nath Sanyal, played by Rohit Saraf, and Pratibha Lahiri, portrayed by Pratibha Ranta. Choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, the music video unfolds against moonlit rooftops, where the pair share playful moments before breaking into an intimate dance. Presented by T-Series, the soothing track captures the warmth of finding that special person and the joy of having someone who becomes the centre of your world.

    Composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, Maahiya features soulful vocals by Neeti Mohan and Tushar Joshi. Penned by Tolia Lavraj Singh and Gaurab Chakraborty, the song celebrates the woman at the heart of its story, with its lyrics expressing admiration, affection and the profound sense of companionship she brings into his life. Its gentle composition and easy-going arrangement further lend the track an intimate and uplifting quality.

    Neeti Mohan talks about Maahiya

    Speaking about the song, Neeti Mohan shares, "Maahiya is such a beautiful and soothing song, and I really loved the warmth that comes through in its melody and lyrics. What I particularly love is the way the song celebrates the woman he loves, making her the centre of every emotion and finding a beautiful way to tell her that she means everything to him. There is something very pure and effortless about that feeling, and Tushar and I had a lovely time bringing it to life. I hope listeners enjoy its soft, romantic energy and find their own beautiful moments of love in it."

    What is The Revolutionaries about?

    Created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is a high-octane period drama produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. Inspired by true events, the series explores the lesser-known story of India’s freedom struggle and is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. 

    Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta, the series features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The series premieres on Prime Video on September 11.

    READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Rahul Gandhi meets tribal students protesting in Maharashtra: 'Stand with them in every fight'
    Rahul Gandhi meets tribal students protesting in Maharashtra
    Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD issues red alert; heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast on September 4-5
    Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms for Sep 4
    The Revolutionaries: Maahiya song captures budding romance between Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta - Watch video
    The Revolutionaries: Maahiya captures budding romance between Rohit & Pratibha
    Who is Swatantra Bharadwaj? Why CJP is demanding his arrest? Nishu Azad’s father’s assault case explained
    Who is Swatantra Bharadwaj? Why CJP is demanding his arrest?
    Mirzapur The Movie Review: Despite honest performances of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu; film fails to justify iconic series due to...
    Mirzapur The Movie Review: Despite honest performances of Pankaj, Ali, Divyenndu
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
    Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
    SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
    As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
    As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
    From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
    5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
    Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
    Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement