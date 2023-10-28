The Railway Men teaser: Kay Kay Menon-Madhavan race against time to save lives amid Bhopal gas tragedy's harrowing trail

Netflix dropped a 'spine chilling' teaser of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan-starrer web series The Railway Men.

After releasing an intriguing poster of upcoming web series The Railway Men starring Kay Kay Menon and R Madhavan, the OTT giant Netflix has now released a spin chilling teaser of the series leaving fans with goosebumps.

On Saturday, Netflix took to its Instagram and shared the teaser of upcoming web series The Railway Men. The teaser gives a glimpse of 4 unsung heroes who helped to evacuate people in Bhopal during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The teaser shows Kay Kay Menon as the Stationmaster, Babil Khan, R Madhavan and police officer Divyendu’s heroic efforts to vacate Bhopal to save people from the gas leak in chemical factory.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, “One tragic night that stirred the entire nation and four heroes who fought through it all. Here’s the teaser for #TheRailwayMen - a four episode series inspired by true stories. Arrives November 18, only on Netflix!”

Set in the backdrop of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, world’s world’s worst industrial disaster, The Railway Men is a four-episode series, helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail. The series tells the story of

unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

Netizens also showered love on the teaser and expressed their excitement for the series. One of the comments read, “what a great caste. Can’t wait.” Another wrote, “looks amazing.” Another fan commented, “just goosebumps, feel like we need this four gentleman in cinematic universe.” Another wrote, “goosebumps.” Another comment read, “masterpiece coming sooon with extraordinary cast.”

The series marks the start of an iconic partnership between Netflix and YRF. The Railway Men starring Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and R Madhavan is all set to premiere from November 18.