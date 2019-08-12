'The Prada Song': Alia Bhatt shares the exciting teaser of her debut music video with The Doorbeen

Alia Bhatt has proved her acting and singing prowess in her seven-year-long career. The actor made her acting debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year and she made her singing debut with the song 'Sooha Saha' from the film, Highway. Now, Alia is all set to be seen in the music video with the 'Lamberghini' hitmakers The Doorbeen. Titled 'The Prada Song', Alia had shared the first look of the track on her Instagram page a few days back.

She is seen donning a stylish look and wrote, "My first music video Coming soon! @thedoorbeen @jjustmusicofficial @katalystworld". Today, Alia took to her Instagram page and shared the teaser from 'Prada' song. She captioned the post as "The Prada Song @thedoorbeen @jjustmusicofficial @katalystworld"

Check it out below:

Earlier talking about the song, a source had told DNA After Hrs, "Alia features in the track, for which she shot in Mumbai recently. The artistes may drop the new song on August 5."

The duo from Delhi was in the city a couple of weeks ago and posted their photo clicked at the Gateway of India. Rapper Badshah also revealed to Darshan Raval about Alia featuring in the video while talking on the latter’s show about how strong the Indian indie music scene is currently.

The song will be dropped on August 13, 2019, which Alia announced with her Instagram post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for her forthcoming film, Sadak 2 in Ooty.