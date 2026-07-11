The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan opens up on his love for Mumbai, admits his admiration for India, reveals he wanted to premiere THIS film, but...

Christopher Nolan shared his admiration for India, particularly for Mumbai, and also revealed that years before The Odyssey, he wanted to host a premiere for his film. Read on to know further.

Celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan opened up about his admiration for India and why he chose to have the first premiere of his upcoming film, The Odyssey, in Mumbai. Nolan, along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and producer Emma Thomas, attended the press conference for the movie, a day after the Mumbai Premiere. During the interaction, Nolan recalled his experience of shooting The Dark Knight Rises in Jodhpur and Tenet in Mumbai.

Christopher Nolan on India and Mumbai

Speaking highly about India, Nolan said, "I had two experiences of working in India. One in Jodhpur and the other one in Mumbai. And it was fabulous. Certainly, for someone coming to this city with fresh eyes, everywhere you look, there's something you would like to photograph. Everywhere you see, the texture, the beauty." Nolan also praised the technicians from India, and added, "It was such a pleasure to engage with local crews. We have some wonderful assistant directors."

Not The Odyssey, but Nolan wanted to premiere this film in Mumbai

Years before The Odyssey, Nolan had plans to host a Mumbai premiere for his directorial debut. Can you guess which film it was? Let him answer. "To me, it's being crazy to bring our film to the premiere for the Mumbai audience." Then he revealed, "We actually intended to come with Tenet, because we filmed here. However, due to the pandemic, we were unable to do it. But finally we're able to do it now."

Also read: The Odyssey actor Matt Damon wishes to work with THIS Indian director, he's not Rajkumar Hirani, SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but...

About Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is based on a Greek epic poem attributed to Homer that follows the hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his grueling ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. While he battles monsters and mystical foes at sea, his family in Ithaca must fight off a mob of suitors trying to usurp his throne. The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on July 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.