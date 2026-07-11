The Odyssey actor Matt Damon wishes to work with THIS Indian director, he's not Rajkumar Hirani, SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but...

During the The Odyssey promotional tour, actor Matt Damon opened up about collaborating with an Indian director, and it's neither Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, Rajkumar Hirani, nor Karan Johar. Read on to find out the answer.

Hollywood star and Academy Award winner Matt Damon expressed his wish to collaborate with an Indian director, and it's neither SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, nor Rajkumar Hirani. Matt, along with his co-star, Tom Holland, director Christopher Nolan, and producer Emma Thomas, have arrived in India for the promotional tour of their upcoming epic adventure, The Odyssey. After hosting the Mumbai premiere, the first screening for the fans, the team held a press conference at Taj Mahal Hotel on July 11. During the interaction with the media, Matt was asked if there was any filmmaker from India he would like to collaborate with.

Matt Damon revealed the Indian director he wants to work with

Matt, to our surprise, revealed that the director he wanted to collab with is Shekhar Kapur. Yes, the man who directed Mr India and Bandit Queen is Matt's favourite. Speaking more about it, he added, "The filmmaker starting, I think that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapoor." He further added that he was supposed to work with Kapur, but missed out. He explained, "I remember when I couldn't do The Four Feathers. For some reason I was really upset about that because I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie. So I guess he's always been on my list, and so I'd like to have another go." Matt considered that missed opportunity as a debt, and added, "(It is) That's like a 20-year-old little debt I've been carrying around my pocket."

Watch Tom Holland admitting India's love for him

About Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur is a popular filmmaker who directed the blockbuster Mr India, the classic Masoom, and even the controversial Bandit Queen. After becoming a renowned director in Bollywood, he leaped to Hollywood. Shekhar successfully transitioned, gaining international acclaim as a director, and achieved widespread recognition by directing the Oscar-winning historical drama Elizabeth (1998) and its sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), both starring Cate Blanchett. Matt's The Odyssey, directed by Nolan, will be released in cinemas on July 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.