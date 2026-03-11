The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop, leads ensamble thriller with Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, based on...

Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding, sought police protection from father
BOLLYWOOD
National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil, popularly known for her role in Rajinikanth's Kaala, has now turned into a fearless cop in The Narmada Story. On International Women’s Day, filmmaker Zaigham Imam revealed his ambitious project, a powerful crime drama inspired by real incidents and the struggles faced by tribal communities, situated in Madhya Pradesh. The Narmada Story promises a compelling narrative centred on courage, resistance, and the unbreakable spirit of women.
The film also stars an ensemble cast, including Ashwini Kalsekar, Simala Prasad, along with veteran performers Zarina Wahab, Raghubir Yadav and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles. As per the reports, the makers will depict female characters with their fight for dignity and justice.
What is The Narmada Story about?
The Narmada Story follows the journey of a tribal mother who refuses to bow down when powerful criminals threaten her daughter. Instead of succumbing to fear, she rises with fierce determination to protect her child and challenge the oppressive forces around her. Her struggle gains momentum when a newly appointed woman Sub-Inspector joins hands with her, choosing integrity over silence and daring to confront corruption embedded within the system.
'The Narmada Story celebrates extraordinary courage of ordinary women': Zaigham Imam
Speaking about the movie, director Zaigham Imam said, "The Narmada Story is inspired by real incidents from rural India. On Women’s Day, I felt it was the most appropriate moment to announce a film that celebrates the extraordinary courage of ordinary women. It is a story of a mother’s bravery and a woman officer’s integrity—together they challenge fear and injustice. Packed with strong performances, realistic storytelling, thrilling moments and a deeply rooted social message, The Narmada Story promises audiences a compelling mix of action, emotion and inspiration, bringing to the screen a story of courage, justice and the indomitable spirit of women.”
Produced by AB Infosoft Creation with Golden Ratio Films, The Narmada Story is penned and directed by Zaigham Imam. The dialogue and screenplay are written by Akash Tak, Pankaj Kaurav, and Imam himself. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.