'The minute that word comes, people think you're 70': Raveena Tandon reacts to being called 'nani' at 46

Actor Raveena Tandon, who is an active social media user, recently opened up about how she feels being called 'nani' at the age of 46.

For the unversed, Raveena's adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, are both blessed with kids of their own and are leading a life of marital bliss. Chhaya is an air hostess, and Pooja an event manager.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Raveena revealed that when she adopted her girls at the age of 21, the eldest one was 11 years old.

She told MissMalini, "Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you're 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is."

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Raveena had said adopting the girls was the 'best decision of her life'.

She had said, "There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle."

In 2018, in a Verve interview, Raveena had said, "From the time I held the girls' hands when we were taking our first flight, to walking them down the aisle, to holding my first grandchild in my arms, every moment has been priceless."

Meanwhile, Raveena was recently in the news after she shared a black and white photograph from Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) and Neetu aunty's wedding, which apparently the late actor had asked Raveena to look for to include in his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored'.

Alongside the black and white picture, Raveena wrote, "Found a gem . A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding .Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier . Nonetheless it is treasure for me . #treasuredmemories @neetu54 (sic)."

The actor is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.