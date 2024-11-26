Hugo Weaving reacted to the cross-pollination of talents, actors from different parts of the world coming together and working in different film industries.

British actor Hugo Weaving (best known for playing Smith in The Matrix, Elrond in The Lord of the Rings, and Red Skull in Captain America) has commented about the trend of cross-pollination of talents. Hugo shared his views on actors across the globe featuring in Indian films.

In recent years, we have seen international actors like Ray Stevenson, Daniel Caltagirone, and Nathan Jones who contributed to RRR, Thangalaan, and The Flying Jatt respectively. Recently Hugo attended the 55th International Film Festival of India, Goa. During the exclusive interaction, Hugo reacted to the trend of actors across the globe working in Indian movies. The actor asserted that he would collaborate with Indian filmmakers on something substantial rather than teaming up on an international project just for the sake of inclusivity.

Sharing his views on the trend of cross-pollination of talents, and working in an Indian film, Hugo said, "When it comes to artiste working in different languages, there's a lot of desire in getting to know other's culture, other people, other human beings. What we need is to open ourselves to other ways of thinking and being tolerant of other cultures."

Hugo said that the cross-pollination of talents is a beautiful trend, but he believes that it should happen only if the project is worth the effort. "I've travelled a lot. I love travelling around the world and meeting other people. So when you get to work with other people in a film. It is fine as long as it is real, or substantial, and not just catered to making money. Just earning money is boring. If there's a real reason for people coming together and making a film then it's good. If it is just about trying to be inclusive or to be politically correct then it's the least interesting thing for me."

