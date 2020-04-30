'The love I received from him is like warm hug I will always cherish': Alia Bhatt's heartwarming note for Rishi Kapoor

Alia took to her social media account and posted three pictures to remember and express her love for Rishi Kapoor.

Today was a sad day for Bollywood as one of its brightest stars and legend Rishi Kapoor passed away at the 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday and breathed his last on Thursday morning.

His cremation took place in the afternoon today, his family and stars like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan were also present to pay their respects.

Now, Alia took to her social media account and posted three pictures to remember and express her love for Rishi. She posted a picture of Neetu Singh Rishi and a childhood picture of beau Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi along with a heartwarming note for Bollywood's beloved Chintu uncle.

Check out the posts here.

After his sad demise today morning, his family said in a statement, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."