'The Lion King' still rules over Box Office, both 'Judgementall Hai Kya'-'Arjun Patiala' disappoint with their opening

The Hindi movie releases, like most cases these days, have seen poor opening as compared to Hollywood movie releases

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2019, 02:48 AM IST

Come Friday July 26 and two new movies released in theatres. Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala released side-by-side. However neither of the movies could create an impact on its opening. Meanwhile The Lion King, which hit the movie screens a week back, still takes the cake.

According to a report on Box Office India, The Lion King is running strong in the race. Meanwhile Friday releases Arjun Patiala and Judgementall Hai Kya have barely been able to catch up even close to the Hollywood flick. Although Judgementall Hai Kya has ltitle edge over Arjun Patiala, overall they are performing poorer than expected.

The report states that Judgementall Hai Kya opened at 15-20%, while Arjun Patiala struggled to open at 5-10%. While Judgementall Hai Kya has a metro audience in name of viewers, Arjun Patiala attracts more niche audiences. The film is also one-of-its-kind, considering it is a spoof.

Diljit Dosanjh attracts audiences in the North, especially Punjab. However the report goes on to state that Judgementall Hai Kya has been gaining more popularity in regions like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and even parts of Punjab. Both the movies are expected to pick up over the weekend, although Judgementall Hai Kya could have scope to attract wider audiences.

