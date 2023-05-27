The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma slams gender discrimination in film industry: They first call the girl on set, then...

Adah Sharma opens up on gender bias in Bollywood

Adah Sharma who is currently enjoying the success of her movie The Kerala Story shared her thoughts on gender discrimination in the film industry. The actress who has worked in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu industries, shared that she doesn't like to work in such an environment where people are discriminated against on the basis of their gender.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Adah Sharma shared that it doesn’t matter in which industry you work, things turn out well if you have a good director. The actress said, “I have worked with people from north and south, who were very amazing and not amazing also. I have realized it is the person. If your director is nice, irrespective of the language, everything goes very well. But if your director is not very pleasant, and not very nice, it’s just not a nice thing.”

She further added, “I have met the good, bad, and ugly in all the places. I find it very strange that they first call the girl on the set and then they say, ‘ok, wait.’ When they see, ‘ok. she is here’, then they call the actor’s manager and tell him to come on the set and the girl is already there. I feel discrimination on the basis of gender, I don’t enjoy working in an environment like that.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was released on May 5 and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idwani, and Sonia Balani. Despite facing bans and backlash, the movie has managed to collect Rs 264.4 crore worldwide. The performances of the actors are being appreciated worldwide. The movie faced backlash even before its release because its trailer stated that ‘32000 girls were converted into Islam by ISIS in Kerala.’ However, the statement was later altered.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma recently revealed that she has recently said that she will be shooting for Commando 4 next. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I am doing Commando with him(Vipul Shah), where I again play Bhavana Reddy. So for the action fans, that’s still there. There will be more action and more comedy… that role stays as is in Commando.”

