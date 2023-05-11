Search icon
The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma reveals her 'secret to face bans' on her 31st birthday

Adah Sharma sings Shiv Tandav stotram on her 31st birthday, calls it her 'secret to face bans'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma reveals her 'secret to face bans' on her 31st birthday
Adah Sharma sings Shiv Tandav stotram

Adah Sharma turned 31 today (May 11). The actress is currently enjoying the success of her film The Kerala Story helmed by Sudipto Sen. On her birthday, the actress shared her ‘secret to face bans’ with her fans on social media which led fans to appreciate her.

On Thursday, Adah Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a video on the occasion of her birthday and even thanked her fans for making her movie The Kerala Story a success. In the video, the actress could be seen worshiping Lord Shiva and singing Shiv Tandav stotram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

The actress was seen sitting in a temple and worshiping wearing a yellow and white traditional suit. The actress captioned the video, “The secret of my energy. The energy that allows me to accept bouquets and face bans. Thank you all of you for making me yours.”

Netizens heaped praise on the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “We need more actors like you, Jai Bholenath.” Another wrote, “The kind of energy I always need in my life, I wish my daughter to be just like you in the future.” Another fan commented, “What an actress, pure combination of culture and simplicity. If India Raises actresses like these who promote our culture and promote truth. Then it would be a greater achievement than just winning an Oscar. Congratulations guys we made the right girl famous.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma Sonali Balani, Yogita Bihani, and Siddhi Idnani. The movie sparked controversy even before its release after its trailer claimed that 32000 girls in the state were converted to Islam by ISIS. Produced by Vipul Shah, the movie was released on May 5, 2023, and has collected Rs 50 crore in 5 days. Despite facing backlash from several political leaders and bans in several countries, the film is running strong at the box office.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma has been receiving positive reviews from critics as well as the audience for her performance in The Kerala Story. The actress will reportedly be next seen in the Telugu movie Question Mark helmed by debutant director Vipra.

Read Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death

 

