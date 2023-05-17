The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma opens up on film’s producer getting death threats, says ‘It was scary to…’

Adah Sharma opens up on The Kerala Story producer receiving death threats

The Kerala Story made headlines due to its controversy even before the film’s release. Earlier Sudipto Sen revealed in an interview that a crew member received a threatening message and now, Adah Sharma revealed that the producer of the film has received a death threat.

In an interview with Times Now, Adah Sharma revealed that the producer of the film received a death threat which was quite scary, and said, “There were threats. Yes. However, love has precedented that. There were open threats actually. There were things about the producer being hanged but it was said in the heat of the moment. It is scary to have an open death threat. It was quite scary. I am getting so much love from the world, from all over the world so I feel like I have an invisible sheet around me, protecting me so yes, I feel safe.”

Recently, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma were supposed to join Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, however, the team met with a road accident on their way and were seriously injured. Later, Adah took to her Twitter and shared her health update with fans. The actress said, “I'm fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story shows the story of 3 girls from the state who were converted to Islam by ISIS. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The film continues to roar at the box office and has collected Rs 177.5 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma is best known for essaying the role of Lisa Singh Rathod in the 2008 supernatural horror film 1920. She has also been featured in several movies like Commando and some Telugu movies like Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy etc. The actress will be next seen in the movie Question Mark. The thriller film is scheduled to release in December this year.

