The Kerala Story sequel based on Hema Committee Report? Director Sudipto Sen breaks his silence

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen confirmed that a sequel is definitely in the works.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 25, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

The Kerala Story sequel based on Hema Committee Report? Director Sudipto Sen breaks his silence
Image credit:Twitter
Director Sudipto Sen broke his silence and denied recent media reports saying that his 2023 film, The Kerala Story, will be based on the recent Hema Committee report which is about the exploitation and harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry.

However, Sen confirmed that a sequel is definitely in the works. While speaking to the Hindustan Times, he said, "I don’t know where this information surfaced from, it is not true. After seeing the reports, Vipul (Shah; producer) and I laughed. There will be a sequel to the film and the scripting is underway, but it has nothing to do with the Hema Committee report.”

Meanwhile, a source said, “The Kerala Story 2 will be based on the radicalisation of the Kerala society, particularly north Kerala, and the spreading of Islamic fundamentalism in the state. It will have nothing to do with Indian politics or religion. It will offer a perspective on how the state has become a hotbed of ISIS recruitment, anti-national and anti-societal movements.”

As for the cast of the sequel, sources say it will “definitely have a new cast.” They also mentioned that filming will begin early next year, with a release expected in the second half of 2025.

The Justice Hema Committee was set up by the Kerala government in 2017 and the report was submitted to the state government in 2019. It was after a long-drawn legal battle that the report was finally released on August 19, leading to several former actresses opening up with allegations of sexual harassment by several prominent industry figures.

Based on the complaints, the Kerala Police have so far registered FIRs against 11 people, including 10 from the film industry. Those who are in the dock include actor-turned-CPI(M) legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble. Mukesh, Ranjith, and Raju have, by now, secured relief from the court.

(With inputs from ANI)

