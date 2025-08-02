Twitter
The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....

CM Vijayan took to X to express his disappointment on Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story's National Award win, accusing the jury of lending credibility to a film that misrepresents Kerala and promotes communal hatred.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 12:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

The decision to honour Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story at the 71st National Film Awards has sparked sharp criticism from both Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan.

The film, which won Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and Best Cinematography, has once again stirred political and public debate for its controversial portrayal of forced religious conversions and recruitment by ISIS.

Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns the Award

CM Vijayan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure, accusing the jury of lending credibility to a film that misrepresents Kerala and promotes communal hatred. "By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar," he wrote.

Calling Kerala “a beacon of harmony,” Vijayan added that the decision was an insult not only to Malayalis but to anyone who stands for democratic and constitutional values.

VD Satheesan: 'This Is a Political Move'

Echoing the Chief Minister’s views, Congress leader VD Satheesan criticised the award, calling it a political move. "The film was given an award solely with the intention of promoting religious hatred. This is unacceptable," he stated, accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of using cultural platforms like the National Awards for ideological gain.

Controversy Around the Film

Released in 2023 and starring Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story faced heavy backlash for its storyline, which depicted women from Kerala being radicalised and recruited by ISIS. Several political leaders and social groups in Kerala dismissed the claims in the film as exaggerated and inflammatory, accusing it of pushing a communal narrative under the guise of cinema.

Appreciation for Malayalam Winners

Despite their disapproval of the film’s recognition, both Vijayan and Satheesan took a moment to congratulate Malayalam actors Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan for winning Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively. Vijayan called it a “remarkable moment” for Malayalam cinema and praised their achievements as true representations of the state's rich artistic culture.

The controversy highlights the deep divide over what constitutes art, propaganda, and responsible storytelling in a politically sensitive climate.

