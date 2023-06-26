The Kerala Story makers announce next film Bastar, based on 'hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm'

Bastar/Sunshine Pictures Twitter

Filmmakers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen, who recently worked together on The Kerala Story, are now all set to come up with a new project titled Bastar. Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, shared the announcement on its social media handles. The film will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

“Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!", their post read. They also unveiled the poster which read, "Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm". More details regarding the film are awaited.

Shah and Sudipto’s first collaboration The Kerala Story polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film has been in the scanner ever since the trailer was released. Its trailer had claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, but many had objected to the estimated figures.

The movie, which emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office with a worldwide gross of over Rs 300 crore, was banned by the West Bengal government, fearing tensions among communities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a 'distorted story'. Later, the Supreme Court asked the state government to remove the ban oBastarn the screening of the film.

Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout. On the other hand, The Kerala Story received tax-free status in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles, the film was released on May 5.

Coming back to Bastar, the upcoming film is set to release ahead of the occasion of Eid on April 8 next year. The Sudipto Sen directorial will clash at the box office on Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's pan-India film Devara and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)



