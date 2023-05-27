The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hospitalized due to this reason: Report

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hospitalized

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen has been promoting his movie and even despite facing bans and backlash, the movie has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. However, due to the excessive travel, the filmmaker has fallen ill.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sudipto Sen has been hospitalized due to exertion from constant travel and the promotions in further cities have been put on hold. According to reports, Sudipto Sen plans to promote The Kerala Story in 10 cities after his recovery. A source told the portal, "Sudipto Sen along with the team has been continuously traveling promoting The Kerala Story and due to excess travel, he has fallen sick. Which is why, the promotional plan and city visits are on hold."

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story shows the story of three girls from the state who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idwani. The performances of the actors in the movie have been widely appreciated by the audience.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the movie faced backlash even before its release. Not only this, the movie also faced a shadow ban in Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee also banned the movie in the state. However, even after this, the movie has been having a blockbuster run at the box office and has collected Rs 264.4 crore worldwide.

Talking about the movie getting banned in West Bengal, Sudipto Sen told ANI, “Not a single untoward incident has happened in the state because of the film. The decision to ban the film is politically motivated. I request her to watch the film and then take any decision...I am not a politician, I am a filmmaker. I can only make a film, you want to see it or not that you guys will decide. There was no problem when the film was released in Kolkata for four days, suddenly Didi felt that there could be law and order issues, Mahua Moitra, and Mamata Banerjee, are the champion of free speech, and human rights.”

