The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'

Following the film’s win, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again voiced his disapproval. Now director Sudipto Sen responded to the CM’s comments.

At the 71st National Film Awards, The Kerala Story shocked many by winning two major honours — Best Director and Best Cinematography. The film, which sparked widespread debate at the time of its release in 2023, focused on the topic of religious conversion and radicalisation allegedly linked to terror outfits. While the movie did well commercially, it faced heavy criticism from the Kerala government and was even challenged in court.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Award Jury

Following the film’s win, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again voiced his disapproval. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar... This decision gravely insults Kerala, a land of harmony and resistance against communal forces... Everyone who believes in democracy must raise their voice in defence of truth and the constitutional values we hold dear."

Director Sudipto Sen Responds to Criticism

In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Sudipto Sen responded to the CM’s comments. He said, "I think Pinayari Vijayan, sir, who is a very senior and seasoned politician, hasn't seen my film. Had he seen my film, he wouldn't have made this comment."

He further added that Vijayan had earlier supported similar concerns. "15 years ago, a prominent Kerala politician had a press conference in Delhi where he said that PFI and SGPI are so active in Kerala that they may turn it into an ISIS state soon... The first person to defend this statement was Pinayari Vijayan, who was then Secretary of the Communist Party of India. What he said then and what he is saying now are completely different."

Filmmaker Defends His Research and Film’s Message

Sudipto clarified that he has no political agenda and stands firmly by his film. "I am not a politician... I am a filmmaker. What I can tell you is that we have given 12 years of research to this film. I travelled across several blocks in Kerala and met 500 girls. When the Censor Board (CBFC) took two months to clear the film, I gave evidence for each line of dialogue... Nobody can discredit me by just putting a comment on Instagram or Twitter."

He also offered a direct suggestion to the Kerala CM, saying, "My earnest request to Pinayari Vijayan, sir, is that he should see the film and see if I am wrong. If he can find one line or sentence in the film wrong, he should tell me."

About the Film and Controversy Around It

The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma in the lead and focused on the story of young women allegedly radicalised by ISIS. The film initially claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala had been affected, a figure that was later dropped after legal challenges. Despite the controversies, the film was a box office success, earning over ₹300 crore.