Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...

NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

SA vs PAK WCL 2025 Final: AB De Villiers' fiery 120 helps South Africa to beat Pakistan by 9 wickets to win WCL title

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show as she turns photographer for Nick Jonas, watch viral video

Assam man who suffered panic attack, slapped by co-passenger in Mumbai-Kolkata Indigo flight in viral video, went missing, later found in...

Amarnath Yatra 2025 called off early, over 4.1 lakh devotees complete pilgrimage

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date

Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing in Mumbai, actress asks for help

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics

Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Bl

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics

Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 

Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories with your partner-in-crime

Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories

Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025

Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'

Following the film’s win, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again voiced his disapproval. Now director Sudipto Sen responded to the CM’s comments.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 10:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

At the 71st National Film Awards, The Kerala Story shocked many by winning two major honours — Best Director and Best Cinematography. The film, which sparked widespread debate at the time of its release in 2023, focused on the topic of religious conversion and radicalisation allegedly linked to terror outfits. While the movie did well commercially, it faced heavy criticism from the Kerala government and was even challenged in court.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Award Jury

Following the film’s win, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again voiced his disapproval. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar... This decision gravely insults Kerala, a land of harmony and resistance against communal forces... Everyone who believes in democracy must raise their voice in defence of truth and the constitutional values we hold dear."

Director Sudipto Sen Responds to Criticism

In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Sudipto Sen responded to the CM’s comments. He said, "I think Pinayari Vijayan, sir, who is a very senior and seasoned politician, hasn't seen my film. Had he seen my film, he wouldn't have made this comment."

He further added that Vijayan had earlier supported similar concerns. "15 years ago, a prominent Kerala politician had a press conference in Delhi where he said that PFI and SGPI are so active in Kerala that they may turn it into an ISIS state soon... The first person to defend this statement was Pinayari Vijayan, who was then Secretary of the Communist Party of India. What he said then and what he is saying now are completely different."

Filmmaker Defends His Research and Film’s Message

Sudipto clarified that he has no political agenda and stands firmly by his film. "I am not a politician... I am a filmmaker. What I can tell you is that we have given 12 years of research to this film. I travelled across several blocks in Kerala and met 500 girls. When the Censor Board (CBFC) took two months to clear the film, I gave evidence for each line of dialogue... Nobody can discredit me by just putting a comment on Instagram or Twitter."

He also offered a direct suggestion to the Kerala CM, saying, "My earnest request to Pinayari Vijayan, sir, is that he should see the film and see if I am wrong. If he can find one line or sentence in the film wrong, he should tell me."

About the Film and Controversy Around It

The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma in the lead and focused on the story of young women allegedly radicalised by ISIS. The film initially claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala had been affected, a figure that was later dropped after legal challenges. Despite the controversies, the film was a box office success, earning over ₹300 crore.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry
No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts
Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test
Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team
BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR concern is...
BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR...
Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here
Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here
Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to take names of...'
Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 
Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories with your partner-in-crime
Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories
Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025
Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE