The Kerala Story crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India, becomes second Bollywood film after Pathaan to do so in 2023

Continuing its successful box office journey, The Kerala Story has crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark at the Indian box office within eighteen days of its theatrical release on May 5. The Adah Sharma-starrer has become one of the most talked about films in the recent past due to several controversies surrounding it.

The Kerala Story revolves around the story of three Hindu girls in Kerala, who were deceived to convert to Islam and then forced to join the terrorist organisation ISIS. However, the makers claim that 32,000 Hindu women in the South Indian state suffered the same fate and thus, the film received backlash from several opposition parties and political leaders. It was also banned in West Bengal by before the Supreme Court stayed the order and Tamil Nadu multiplex owners refused to screen the film.

Overcoming such challenges, The Kerala Story has become the second Bollywood film this year to earn Rs 200 crore net in India after the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his social media handles on Tuesday morning, "#TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark. Achieves ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER status[Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

The Siddharth Anand-directed action-packed entertainer Pathaan collected Rs 654.28 crore in India and Rs 396.02 crore overseas for a total worldwide collection of Rs 1050.30 crore. The Kerala Story, which is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023, has a global box office collection of Rs 252.10 crore.

#TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark… Achieves ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER status… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/Dy2EVIp2pe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2023

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, and Pranav Misshra in key supporting roles. The controversial film is directed by Suipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.



