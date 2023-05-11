The Kerala Story continues to grow, Adah Sharma-starrer may collect Rs 69 crore in 6 days

File Photo

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma continues to shine at the box office, the film saw another growth on Wednesday. As per the report, the film is estimated to collect Rs 12 crore on day 6.

According to Sacnilk.com, Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story scores a growth of around 10% over Tuesday's collection and is estimated to collect 12 crores net. With this, the film will earn Rs 69 crore within 6 days.

Meanwhile, a crew member of the film received a warning ‘not to step out’ amid the ongoing controversy. As per ANI, the director of the film informed a crew member who worked for The Kerala Story has received the threat; makers have also approached the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police have provided security to him. As per ANI’s tweet, “Mumbai: Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number 'to not to step out alone from home & that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story'. Police provided security to the crew member but FIR was not registered till now as they are yet to receive a written complaint: Police.”

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Adah Sharma in pivotal role. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, banned The Kerala Story in the state on May 8. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note while talking about the ban. He said ‘it is wrong’ to ban the film even when it is called a ‘propaganda film’

On Tuesday, Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter-propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong.” He also shared the popular quote, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”

He further wrote, “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against the misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called Afwaah. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight.”

