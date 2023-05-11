Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Kerala Story continues to grow, Adah Sharma-starrer may collect Rs 69 crore in 6 days

Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma scores a growth of around 10% over Tuesday's collection and is estimated to collect 12 crores net.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

The Kerala Story continues to grow, Adah Sharma-starrer may collect Rs 69 crore in 6 days
File Photo

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma continues to shine at the box office, the film saw another growth on Wednesday. As per the report, the film is estimated to collect Rs 12 crore on day 6.

According to Sacnilk.com, Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story scores a growth of around 10% over Tuesday's collection and is estimated to collect 12 crores net. With this, the film will earn Rs 69 crore within 6 days.

Meanwhile, a crew member of the film received a warning ‘not to step out’ amid the ongoing controversy. As per ANI, the director of the film informed a crew member who worked for The Kerala Story has received the threat; makers have also approached the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police have provided security to him. As per ANI’s tweet, “Mumbai: Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number 'to not to step out alone from home & that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story'. Police provided security to the crew member but FIR was not registered till now as they are yet to receive a written complaint: Police.”

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Adah Sharma in pivotal role. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, banned The Kerala Story in the state on May 8. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note while talking about the ban. He said ‘it is wrong’ to ban the film even when it is called a ‘propaganda film’

On Tuesday, Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter-propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong.” He also shared the popular quote, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”

He further wrote, “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against the misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called Afwaah. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight.”

Read|Adipursh trailer starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan becomes most viewed Hindi trailer in first 24 hours

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.