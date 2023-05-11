The Kerala Story box office collection day 6: Adah Sharma-starrer becomes 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has become a juggernaut at the box office that refuses to slow down, let alone stop. The film showed growth in collections for the second consecutive day despite both days been weekdays. By Wednesday, the sixth day of its release, the film had already become the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. And it has achieved that with negligible overseas collections.

A Sacnilk report puts The Kerala Story’s Wednesday collections at Rs 12 crore net, a near-8% rise from Tuesday’s earnings of Rs 11.14 crore. The film has now outperformed its opening day in each of the subsequent five days and looks set to do so till this weekend, as per trade experts. In six days, the film’s total net collection stands at Rs 68.86 crore and worldwide gross is just over Rs 81 crore.

The worldwide gross makes The Kerala Story the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which is at number 4 with collections of Rs 112 crore, is now within touching distance. The Kerala Story should also pip Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which have earned Rs 180 crore and Rs 221 crore respectively. This would be a huge feat for the film with a reported budget of Rs 40 crore.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The film, which claims to be based on true stories, is the tale of three women from Kerala who are brainwashed by ISIS and converted to Islam. The film has been mired in controversies over its alleged inaccurate claims and biased depiction of religious minorities.

While the West Bengal government has banned the film, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have declared it tax free. The film has also been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.