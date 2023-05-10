The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark, collects Rs 11.14 crore

Credit: The Kerala Story/Instagram

Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story is doing really well at the box office. Within 5 days, the film which is being slammed by a lot of people, managed to cross Rs 5 crore mark. On day 5 of its release, the film showed growth and earned Rs 11.14 crore.

As per Taran Adarsh's tweet, the film earned Rs 56.86 crore within 5 days. He tweeted, “#TheKeralaStory continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr]… Day 5 [Tue] is HIGHER than Day 4 [Mon] and Day 1 [Fri], SUPERB TRENDING… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 56.86 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#TheKeralaStory continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr]… Day 5 [Tue] is HIGHER than Day 4 [Mon] and Day 1 [Fri], SUPERB TRENDING… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 56.86 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/2hcXS4LN9D May 10, 2023

The netizens reacted to the tweet, one o them wrote, “There is no stopping for this film. Will continue double digits on weekdays. Should easily collect 125-150cr by this weekend. Will surpass Bhola and KIBKIJ by the weekend. 2nd highest grossing film of 2023 loading. Remember this despite having all ODDS against it.”

The second one said, “This movie can surpass even The Kashmir Files.” The second one said, “Adah Sharma should win a national award for masterpiece The Kerala story as much as Akshay Kumar should have won a national award for his masterpiece Rustom.” The third one said, “This film clearly proves no amount of ban can stop a good movie..... in coming days it will reach new heights..... kudos to the makers Of #TheKeralaStory.” The fourth one said, “#thekeralastory is easily gonna cross 300 cr.”

The fifth one, “Things get trickier when movies need political patronage to do the numbers. #KeralaStory is as mediocre as it can get. #Bollywood needs serious introspection.” The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, tells the story of three women from Kerala, who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by terror group ISIS. The film’s claim that it is based on true stories and that 32,000 women from Kerala have undergone religious conversion in the last few years have been called out as inaccurate.