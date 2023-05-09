Search icon
The Kerala Story box office collection day 4: Adah Sharma-starrer aces Monday test, inches towards Rs 50 crore

The Kerala Story is going from strength to strength at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

A poster of The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is going from strength to strength at the box office. The controversial film, riding on positive word of mouth, has avoided a drop on its first Monday, emboldening its chances of having a strong lifetime run at the box office. The film is now within touching distance of the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office.

A Sacnilk report stated that The Kerala Story has earned Rs 10.07 crore at the box office on Monday, registering only a 38% growth from Sunday. The drop is very healthy, leading to many trade experts say that the film has passed the Monday test. Sharing its box office numbers, Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday morning: “#TheKeralaStory passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with distinction marks… Day 4 [Mon; working day] higher than Day 1.”

The film has now earned Rs 45 crore net in the domestic market over four days and is set to cross Rs 50 crore on its fifth day. The film will benefit from being declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It has also been banned in West Bengal but given that the state is not the traditional market of a film of this genre, the move should not adversely affect the film’s chances too much.

After UP declared the film tax free, the state’s deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has praised the decision, saying the film shows ‘how our sisters have suffered’. The Kerala Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen, claims to portray the story of some women from the state who were converted to Islam and recruited by terror outfit ISIS. The film, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, has been mired in controversies for months over its claim that 32,000 Indian women were forcibly converted by ISIS in the recent years. Critics have pointed out that there is no evidence to support the claim.

