The Kerala Story box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma film performs better than The Kashmir Files in opening weekend

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was released in the theatres last Friday, May 5 after several protests from the opposite parties. Starring Adah Sharma in the leading role, the controversial film has taken a thunderous start at the box office despite negative reviews from critics.

The Kerala Story showed an impressive growth of 42.6% on its third day of release minting Rs 16 crore compared to Saturday when it earned Rs 11.22 crore. The Adah Sharma-starrer had opened well too collecting Rs 8.03 crore on Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his social media handles, adding that it's a phenomenal performance considering the film's clash with the Hollywood film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the ongoing IPL season.

#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE. PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT. Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023. Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Growth / Decline. Sat: [growth] 39.73%, Sun: [growth]: 42.60% EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING. All eyes on its biz on Mon", his tweet read.

Following the lives of three girls from Kerala, who are forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist organisation ISIS, The Kerala Story has been compared with The Kashmir Files released last year. The Vivek Agnihotri film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, too was mired in controversies before its release and still, turned out to be a huge blockbuster earning over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide.

However, The Kashmir Files had taken a slower start at the box office earning Rs 27.15 crore in the opening weekend earning Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 8.50 crore, and Rs 15.10 crore in its first three days of release, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. If we take the growth percentage into consideration, the Anupam Kher-starrer showed amazing growth of 139.44% and 77.65% on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively.



