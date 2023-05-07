The Kerala Story box office collection day 2: Adah Sharma-starrer shows impressive growth of 39%, mints Rs 11 crore

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story box office collection day 2: Adah Sharma-starrer social drama The Kerala Story is breaking all the norms and growing stronger with each passing day. Without any star power, without hectic promotions, without less pre-release buzz, The Kerala Story proved the power of word-of-mouth.

The Kerala Story opened at the box office with Rs 8.03 crores. The film earned positive reception from the audience and as expected, the film achieved the milestone of scoring double digits on Saturday. On the second day, The Kerala Story minted Rs 11.22 crore. Within two days, the film has earned Rs 19.25 crore. As per the glowing word-of-mouth, the film is expected to earn Rs 12-13 crore on Sunday as well.

Taran Adarsh shared the data of day 2 collection, and wrote, "#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on (fire emoji) on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." As per his information, the film has seen an impressive growth of 39.73%.

On Saturday, Adah Sharma thanked the audience for accepting their film. Sharma shared a carousel post with stills from the latest film and wrote, "Standing ovation in theatres, the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening! I could never have dreamed of so much."

Adah added that all her dreams are coming true. She also advised another section of the audience, who continue to believe that the film is a 'propaganda.' Adah wrote, "And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real." Sudipto Sen-directed The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.