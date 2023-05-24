Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma faces harassment after her contact details leak online

Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story actress, is facing online harassment after her contact details leaked on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma faces harassment after her contact details leak online
File Photo

Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story has been in news for various reasons including that the story revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS. Now, as per the re[orts, the lead actress Adah Sharma’s contact details have been leaked online and she is facing harassment.

As per E-Times report, an Instagram user ‘jhamunda_bolte’ leaked Adah’s contact details on social media and has allegedly threatened to leak the actress’ new contact number. Meanwhile, Adah, on Wednesday, was seen giving tips to memorise periodic table and her video went viral on social media.

Netizens indirectly trolled Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Earlier, The film was also banned in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government before the Supreme Court paused the ban and Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have refused to screen the film. It is also being labeled a 'propaganda piece' by several political leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Despite such opposition, The Kerala Story has turned out to be a mammoth success. Adah Sharma, who headlines the film, wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram congratulating the Indian public for making the film 'a huge blockbuster'. She also shared that she saw the video of people going from Bengal to Assam to watch her film in the theatre.

Sharing a few stills from the film, Adah wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian public! Congratulations to all of you who held hoardings, painted art, posted videos, spread the word, travelled across states (watched the video of the bus hired to go from Bengal to Assam to watch TKS in a theatre) Your movie #TheKeralaStory is a Huge Blockbuster thank you for including me in your success."

"Heartening to see that even internationally #TheKeralaStory is touching hearts of so many. It's just two days old in the UK. USA, Canada, Australia, and other countries....have been reading your messages as well", the actress, who has earlier been featured in Commando 2 and Commando 3, concluded.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.