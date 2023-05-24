The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma faces harassment after her contact details leak online

File Photo

Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story has been in news for various reasons including that the story revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS. Now, as per the re[orts, the lead actress Adah Sharma’s contact details have been leaked online and she is facing harassment.

As per E-Times report, an Instagram user ‘jhamunda_bolte’ leaked Adah’s contact details on social media and has allegedly threatened to leak the actress’ new contact number. Meanwhile, Adah, on Wednesday, was seen giving tips to memorise periodic table and her video went viral on social media.

Netizens indirectly trolled Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Earlier, The film was also banned in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government before the Supreme Court paused the ban and Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have refused to screen the film. It is also being labeled a 'propaganda piece' by several political leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Despite such opposition, The Kerala Story has turned out to be a mammoth success. Adah Sharma, who headlines the film, wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram congratulating the Indian public for making the film 'a huge blockbuster'. She also shared that she saw the video of people going from Bengal to Assam to watch her film in the theatre.

Sharing a few stills from the film, Adah wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian public! Congratulations to all of you who held hoardings, painted art, posted videos, spread the word, travelled across states (watched the video of the bus hired to go from Bengal to Assam to watch TKS in a theatre) Your movie #TheKeralaStory is a Huge Blockbuster thank you for including me in your success."

"Heartening to see that even internationally #TheKeralaStory is touching hearts of so many. It's just two days old in the UK. USA, Canada, Australia, and other countries....have been reading your messages as well", the actress, who has earlier been featured in Commando 2 and Commando 3, concluded.